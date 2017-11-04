Dundas' Governor's Road project details coming

City staff will introduce a $3.4-million, 1.5-kilometre long construction project on Governor's Road featuring a bike route, new traffic lights, a pedestrian signal and road widening for a turning lane, at a public information centre this month.

The Creighton Road to Davidson Boulevard public information centre is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13 at the Dundas town hall second floor auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. That stretch of Governor's includes two elementary schools and Dundas' only high school.

Public Works department project manager Michael Becke said handouts and drawings will be available at the meeting. Work is anticipated to start by May 2018 and continue until the fall of that year. Becke said lane closures on Governor's Road between Creighton and Davidson are expected, but traffic will be maintained during construction. Once the contract is actually awarded, a more detailed schedule will be created.

Becke said Friday the 1.5-kilometre section of Governor's Road will be resurfaced, with a portion of the road widened for a centre turning lane from Moss Boulevard to 300-metres east of Bridlewood - a stretch that appears to include Sir William Osler Elementary School, Dundas Valley Secondary School - and possibly St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School. All three schools are on the south side of Governor's Road within the project area.