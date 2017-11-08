Strong demand for Christmas program at Hamilton's N2N centre

It’s not even mid-November, but they’re already talking about Christmas at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.

Registration for the annual Christmas program at the Athens Street centre began Oct. 2.

Krista D’Aoust, the centre’s director of family services, said they are on track to help nearly 1,800 families this year, which would be a record for the program.

“To date, we have over 900 families that have already registered,” she said.