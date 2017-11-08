Strong demand for Christmas program at Hamilton's N2N centre

It’s not even mid-November, but they’re already talking about Christmas at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.
Registration for the annual Christmas program at the Athens Street centre began Oct. 2.
Krista D’Aoust, the centre’s director of family services, said they are on track to help nearly 1,800 families this year, which would be a record for the program.
“To date, we have over 900 families that have already registered,” she said.
Last year, the program provided toys and food for 1,763, families — the most ever heading into the coming holiday season.
D’Aoust said the Christmas program provides families with about two weeks’ worth of food — including meat, eggs, milk and fresh produce — plus a grocery store gift card and toys for children.
While the deadline for registering is Nov. 30, D’Aoust said the centre will endeavour to fill late requests through December.
“Our aim is to not ever have to turn people away,” she said. “We’ll do our best to serve them based on the supply that we have.”
Registered families will begin picking the food up Dec. 4; the final pickup day is Dec. 22.
D’Aoust noted demand for the Christmas program shows no signs of easing.
“It feels like the demand is slightly higher this year than in previous years,” she said.
In addition to the Christmas program, about 1,200 households use the centre’s food bank each month.
D’Aoust said the centre can always use more donations of grocery store gift cards, food and money.
While the demand for services remains strong, D’Aoust said, there is also a lot of positive energy in the building during December.
“I still think it’s a positive time of year,” she said. “The giving in our community is still really good.”
It’s not even mid-November, but they’re already talking about Christmas at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.
Registration for the annual Christmas program at the Athens Street centre began Oct. 2.
Krista D’Aoust, the centre’s director of family services, said they are on track to help nearly 1,800 families this year, which would be a record for the program.
“To date, we have over 900 families that have already registered,” she said.
Last year, the program provided toys and food for 1,763, families — the most ever heading into the coming holiday season.
D’Aoust said the Christmas program provides families with about two weeks’ worth of food — including meat, eggs, milk and fresh produce — plus a grocery store gift card and toys for children.
While the deadline for registering is Nov. 30, D’Aoust said the centre will endeavour to fill late requests through December.
“Our aim is to not ever have to turn people away,” she said. “We’ll do our best to serve them based on the supply that we have.”
Registered families will begin picking the food up Dec. 4; the final pickup day is Dec. 22.
D’Aoust noted demand for the Christmas program shows no signs of easing.
“It feels like the demand is slightly higher this year than in previous years,” she said.
In addition to the Christmas program, about 1,200 households use the centre’s food bank each month.
D’Aoust said the centre can always use more donations of grocery store gift cards, food and money.
While the demand for services remains strong, D’Aoust said, there is also a lot of positive energy in the building during December.
“I still think it’s a positive time of year,” she said. “The giving in our community is still really good.”
It’s not even mid-November, but they’re already talking about Christmas at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.
Registration for the annual Christmas program at the Athens Street centre began Oct. 2.
Krista D’Aoust, the centre’s director of family services, said they are on track to help nearly 1,800 families this year, which would be a record for the program.
“To date, we have over 900 families that have already registered,” she said.
Last year, the program provided toys and food for 1,763, families — the most ever heading into the coming holiday season.
D’Aoust said the Christmas program provides families with about two weeks’ worth of food — including meat, eggs, milk and fresh produce — plus a grocery store gift card and toys for children.
While the deadline for registering is Nov. 30, D’Aoust said the centre will endeavour to fill late requests through December.
“Our aim is to not ever have to turn people away,” she said. “We’ll do our best to serve them based on the supply that we have.”
Registered families will begin picking the food up Dec. 4; the final pickup day is Dec. 22.
D’Aoust noted demand for the Christmas program shows no signs of easing.
“It feels like the demand is slightly higher this year than in previous years,” she said.
In addition to the Christmas program, about 1,200 households use the centre’s food bank each month.
D’Aoust said the centre can always use more donations of grocery store gift cards, food and money.
While the demand for services remains strong, D’Aoust said, there is also a lot of positive energy in the building during December.
“I still think it’s a positive time of year,” she said. “The giving in our community is still really good.”