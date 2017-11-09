Hamilton trustees urged to level school fundraising field

The Hamilton public school board’s elementary teachers' union is urging trustees to either outlaw school fundraisers for noncharitable purposes or at least pool some of the money because the current approach is creating have and have-not schools.

Peter Weaver, a teacher at Hillcrest in east Hamilton, said schools in wealthier areas can buy the best sports gear and other amenities while those with high poverty rates struggle to raise money for breakfast and snack programs.

He said that’s out of step with a commitment to equity in the board’s fundraising policy, which bans using the money for basics like textbooks and school maintenance, but not sports and playground equipment, smart boards and other classroom technology.

Fundraisers typically include pizza days and other food sales, but some schools have begun direct-donation campaigns.

“In many of these schools, every dollar raised is put toward their food program.”

“It is imperative that fundraising not be used to create more inequity,” Weaver said during a presentation by the Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers’ Local to trustees on the board’s policy committee.

“One can imagine showing up to a school as part of a sports team only to see that one school may be greatly advantaged over another, in terms of new technology, playground structures and facility improvements, as well as top-of-the-line sports equipment or uniforms.”

Weaver said a fairer system would be to either eliminate fundraising, since people pay for education through taxes already, or put some or all of the money into a pool shared across the system.

Even sharing 30 per cent of the school funds — nearly $3.7 million in total this year — “would literally mean an on-the-ground, real life difference for some of the most vulnerable students and families in our board,” he said.

Board chair Todd White praised the teachers union for its stand, but said the board’s arm’s-length charitable foundation is already creating an equity fund to help level the field for disadvantaged students and schools.