Hamilton to get legal pot store under Ontario’s cannabis legislation

Hamilton has been tapped to be one of the 40 initial Ontario locations to sell legal recreational cannabis when federal legislation takes effect July 1, 2018.

The provincial government announced on its website, www.lcbocannabisupdates.com 14 municipalities that will host pot stores. The cities include Toronto, Barrie, Windsor, Brampton, Vaughan, London, Kitchener and Kingston.

Under the plan, there are expected to be 150 standalone cannabis stores operated by the LCBO by 2020. The stores will be overseen by a new agency called the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation.

Ontario finance officials will meet with municipal representatives to “discuss the guidelines and process for sitting and local interests.”

No locations in Hamilton have yet been identified.

Stories will not be located near schools, said provincial officials, but they will still provide “access within communities and address the illegal market.”

Once a location has been identified, a notice will be placed at the site, as well as on the LCBO cannabis website. The public can provide comments and questions to the Ministry of Finance before the site is confirmed.

The government’s announcement comes a few days after Attorney General Yasir Naqui tabled the Cannabis Act that will prepare the province for the federal government’s legalization of recreational marijuana next year. Among other things, the proposed legislation imposes penalties for running a dispensary of up to $1 million for a corporation and $100,000 for an individual.

Hamilton officials have stated there are 17 illegal cannabis dispensaries, including in Stoney Creek, that could be impacted by the province establishing legal pot stores. Hamilton business improvement areas representatives have asked the police and city to shut down those dispensaries.

The proposal provincial legislation will allow people 19 and over to purchase and grow cannabis.