Suez Ancaster marks official opening of new ozone production facility

New Jersey’s loss is Hamilton’s gain, as Suez Ancaster marked the official opening yesterday of its new ozone production facility in the Ancaster Business Park.
Suez Ancaster Water Technologies and Solutions specializes in customized, high-purity industrial and municipal water treatment systems. The company has moved the ozone production operation, currently based in the United States, to Canada.
“We built this (facility) because we believe strongly in ozone ... the future is bright for ozone,” Pedro DaCruz, purification and disinfection systems director, told a large audience gathered Thursday at the company’s new facility at 1295 Cormorant Rd.
Ozone, he said, does not add chemicals to water or air but naturally dissolves into oxygen. The new building, located around the corner from the company’s original business park location, brings its Hamilton manufacturing space to more than 60,000 square feet, plus offices.
The ozone facility will operate in its own state-of-the-art, clean and oil-free environment, said DaCruz. The plant also includes a full-scale testing area, necessary to demonstrate the system meets or exceeds customer requirements for quality, production and efficiency prior to shipment.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, on hand for the grand opening, said the city has long been at the forefront of new environmental and water technologies as its works to clean up Hamilton Harbour.
“Our harbour remediation has been a great success story that we don’t talk about often enough,” he said. “We are now starting to build housing on our waterfront.
Employing 90,000 people on the five continents, Suez is a leader in smart, sustainable resource management. Technologies produced in Ancaster will be shipped to 45 different countries around the world.
