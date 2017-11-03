Suez Ancaster marks official opening of new ozone production facility

New Jersey’s loss is Hamilton’s gain, as Suez Ancaster marked the official opening yesterday of its new ozone production facility in the Ancaster Business Park.

Suez Ancaster Water Technologies and Solutions specializes in customized, high-purity industrial and municipal water treatment systems. The company has moved the ozone production operation, currently based in the United States, to Canada.

“We built this (facility) because we believe strongly in ozone ... the future is bright for ozone,” Pedro DaCruz, purification and disinfection systems director, told a large audience gathered Thursday at the company’s new facility at 1295 Cormorant Rd.

Ozone, he said, does not add chemicals to water or air but naturally dissolves into oxygen. The new building, located around the corner from the company’s original business park location, brings its Hamilton manufacturing space to more than 60,000 square feet, plus offices.