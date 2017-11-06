Dartnall Road to reopen by end of November

Road construction season on Hamilton Mountain is coming to an end.

Traffic will soon flow end to end on a wider Dartnall Road, as work on the key artery to the Red Hill industrial park is wrapping up, according the city’s public works department.

The two-lane road has been urbanized — curbs and sidewalks replacing the gravel shoulder — and expanded to five lanes from Stone Church Road East to Rymal. The project cost about $7.1 million.

A final layer of asphalt will be put down next summer.

Dartnall was extended, four lanes wide, to Twenty Road two years ago; further extension to Dickenson Road is in the city’s future plans.

Work is nearly completed on Rymal Road West, from Garth to Upper Paradise. The project, which cost nearly $8 million, included sewer work and widening the road to five lanes, including a middle turning lane.

Final paving and minor restorations should be completed by the end of the month, said public works.

The $7.8-million upgrade of Upper Sherman is nearly finished. The project included water main work and the road was urbanized with a centre turning lane added.

Repaving on Fennell East and Upper Ottawa is nearly completed. The repaving of Upper Ottawa from Mohawk to Fennell, including sidewalk and curb repairs, is expected to be completed later this month.

This year, the City of Hamilton spent about $50 million on road and sewer work across the upper city.

