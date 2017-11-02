Hamilton police investigate Ancaster ATM theft

Hamilton police BEAR Unit detectives continue to investigate the theft of an ATM at a restaurant in west Ancaster.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, shortly after 3:30 a.m., the restaurant was broken into and the ATM inside was stolen.

Media relations officer Jerome Stewart said two thieves dressed in dark clothing used a red four-door Ford pickup truck to conduct the theft. The truck was backed up to the front doors of the restaurant and a chain was tied around the ATM. The truck was used to pull the ATM outside. It was then loaded into the bed of the vehicle.

The truck is believed to be missing its rear tailgate, said Stewart.