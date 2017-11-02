Sonoma Homes’ proposed 12-storey development in Ancaster to be heard by Ontario Municipal Board under tight security

Hamilton councillors approved initial rezoning and official plan amendments requested by Sonoma Homes Ltd. to allow for a three-storey, 36-unit mixed use development in May 2014. The original application was made by the company in 2012.

In a report to the planning committee in 2016, staff stated the 12-storey proposal was “out of character with (the) existing planned neighbourhood.” Staff stated they were “concerns” about the height and scale of the building.

The proposal also includes 198 parking spaces, with 114 below grade, while 46 will be surface parking.

The property is located along a stretch of Garner Road East that is currently under increased residential construction. North of the Sonoma Homes property is the Garner Road water reservoir and pumping station.

An automobile service station had previously been located on the property, but it was closed in the 1990s.

Donato Cascioli was granted participant status for the hearing. He owns property beside Sonoma Homes Ltd. development at 1157 and 1175 Garner Rd. E, where he has rental properties. Cascioli said he has plans to build either 29 townhouses or “multi-level homes in the future.”

Edward Hansen, a resident who lives across the street from the proposed Sonoma Homes development, said the 12-storey building “exceeded” current planning requirements. He also said the proposal would contribute to the existing traffic problems along Garner Road.

“Traffic is backed up from (Upper) Paradise (Road) every day during rush hour,” he said.

Hansen was granted participant status at the hearing.

Baker said Sonoma Homes appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board for a nondecision by council in November 2016, or 224 days since the company filed its application to the city. She said it has also taken 11 months for the board to hold a pre-hearing on the issue.

“It’s very unusual,” she said.

Granted party status in the hearing was Rosehaven Homes Ltd., which owns property north and west of the Sonoma Homes Ltd. lands.

Tousaw, who will not be overseeing the hearing, said it will take place from June 18 to 22 in Dundas, starting at 10 a.m.