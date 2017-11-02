Hamilton named one of the world’s Smart21 Communities

The City of Hamilton has been selected as one of the world’s Smart21 Communities by the Intelligent Community Forum.
The designation represents the best models of economic, social and cultural development in the digital age. The announcement was made earlier this month in New York City.
According to the Intelligent Community Forum, “gaining a place among the 2018 Smart21 is considered a badge of honour as well as the first step (toward) greater recognition as an Intelligent Community positioned to prosper in the broadband economy.”
Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he was “extremely proud” of the designation.
“It’s especially fitting with this year’s award theme — From Revolution to Renaissance — that it’s time for the world to see what we’ve always known, that the collaborative spirit and technological developments happening in our community signal that Hamilton is ready to thrive and prosper in the broadband economy.”
Hamilton will now move forward and remain in contention for the designation of an Intelligent Community top seven spot, to be named in February 2018.
One of the seven will then be named Intelligent Community of the Year at the ICF 2018 Global Summit in London, England, in June 2018.
