Hamilton named one of the world’s Smart21 Communities

The City of Hamilton has been selected as one of the world’s Smart21 Communities by the Intelligent Community Forum.

The designation represents the best models of economic, social and cultural development in the digital age. The announcement was made earlier this month in New York City.

According to the Intelligent Community Forum, “gaining a place among the 2018 Smart21 is considered a badge of honour as well as the first step (toward) greater recognition as an Intelligent Community positioned to prosper in the broadband economy.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he was “extremely proud” of the designation.