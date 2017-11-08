Hamilton's Charlie Paul is still singing

Paul noted his music and singing talent were quickly recognized and he was asked to join George MacCallum’s Orchestra, a 16-piece band, which paid pretty well at the time.

“I was making three times what by dad was making,” Paul said.

While he enjoyed his music, Paul said the shift work of policing was not to his liking and it left little time for him to see Ethel, his wife of two years, who was managing a beauty salon.

Paul said they decided to join his brother John in Hamilton. He was 24.

“The first week I came to Canada I had four job offers,” said Paul, who chose International Harvester because it had weekday hours and weekends off.

During those early days in Hamilton, Paul continued with his music. He also played pro soccer with the Hamilton Primos and Toronto Hungaria.

The father of two and grandfather of five said he later got into coaching his son, who was a member of the Mount Hamilton Youth Soccer Club. Paul was president of the organization in 1980/81.

Paul's work took him from Harvester to business agent of Hamilton Millwrights Local 1916 to teaching construction trades-related health and safety courses at Mohawk and other community colleges, and then to consulting work. But he kept at his music.

Charlie Paul and the Merrymacs was one of the groups he was in before going solo.

His national anthem singing took him to building trades conventions and conferences across North America and even to a Blue Jays game at SkyDome where he sang the national anthem in the late 1990s.

He stopped playing the guitar after heart bypass surgery in 1992.

Paul noted that while recovering, he lost the calluses on his fingers that made playing guitar painful, so he switched to the keyboard and has been playing it ever since.

He said singing at Remembrance Day services is a special honour.

“I do it for my father and all the people who put their life on the line to defend us and make us free,” he said. “I hope the young people today realize the freedoms we have are because of these old guys.”

Mountain Legion president Shirley Beaton said their Remembrance Day service wouldn’t be the same without Charlie Paul.

“We’re very grateful to have him,” she said.

The Remembrance Day service at Branch 163 begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov 11 and will be carried live by Cable 14.