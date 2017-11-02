Hamilton receives $2.8 million over three years for homelessness programs

Hamilton will be getting over $2.8 million from the province starting this year to assist people transitioning to affordable housing.
During a news conference Nov. 2 held at City Hall, Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin announced the funding for the city, which will be used for such support services such as counseling, addiction help and life-skills training, referred to by staff as “wrap around services.”
Dave Brodati, manager of affordable housing and homelessness, said the city will receive $800,000 for 2017, and one million dollars each in 2018 and 2019.
“It will make sure people are getting out of homelessness,” he said. “We will be working with community partners to develop a delivery plan that will be submitted to the province.”
McMeekin said the funding is included in this year’s provincial budget and will be available over the next two years even if the Liberals are not re-elected in the June 2018 provincial election.
“The money will be there. It’s in the budget,” said McMeekin. “Whoever will be there (at Queen’s Park) will not touch this. It would be the silliest, damn political thing they ever did (if they did).”
McMeekin said communities that provide counseling and life-skills training to people seeking affordable housing are “more successful” in reducing their homelessness issue than municipalities that don’t.
“You’ve got to bring the entire package,” said McMeekin.
Hamilton’s budget for its homelessness program amounts to about $40 million annually, with an additional $20 million coming from the federal government. The money is for various operating programs, while there is also funding for building and repairing affordable housing units.
Hamilton adopted a Housing and Homelessness Action Plan in 2014 that has concentrated on being “solution focused” and “person-centred.”
It includes homelessness prevention and services, emergency shelter services, housing with supports, rent-geared-to-income housing, affordable market rent housing and affordable homeownership.
One of the targets for the strategy includes $30 million annually over 10 years to meet the goal to build 3,000 new affordable rental units and $7 million annually to repair about 3,500 residential units.
Joe-Anne Priel, general manager of community and emergency services, was one of 14 people who served on the province’s expert advisory panel on homelessness in 2015 that proposed significant changes to how Ontario delivered programs and services to reduce homelessness. It included the aggressive recommendation to reduce homelessness within a decade.
Hamilton’s homelessness program will be bolstered this year with Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s $50 million poverty reduction strategy over 10 years taking effect. It will mean about $5 million will be used for repairing affordable housing units, building new units and providing a portion of the money to Indigenous groups to address poverty issues.
There are about 5,400 households on a wait list for social housing, while in one year over 5,600 men, women and children sleep in an emergency shelter in the city.
“We are doing as much as possible for the folks that need help,” said Eisenberger, who was at the news conference.
McMeekin said tackling poverty and homelessness involves a multi-program investment, including raising the minimum wage; developing a long-term housing strategy; allowing municipalities to adopt inclusive zoning; requiring municipalities to pass so-called “granny suite” bylaws; and encouraging people to eventually own their own home.
“No single program stands alone and solves the problem,” said McMeekin. “But taken together, they all help.”
