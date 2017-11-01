College talks resume on Thursday

Contract talks in the three week-old strike by Ontario community college faculty will resume on Thursday.

The College Employer Council, which represents the 24 community colleges, announced this morning (Wednesday) that negotiations will resume.

College bargaining team chair Sonia Del Missier said in a news release, the strike has gone on too long and that they can reach a settlement quickly and have classes back in session early next week.

Some 12,000 college faculty (including 640 at Mohawk College), members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, walked off the job Oct. 16 affecting about a half million students across the province.

“Everyone is pleased that they’re getting back together,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240 at Mohawk. “Everybody wants to get back to the classroom.”

Ondercin-Bourne, who noted picket lines will remain in place when talks resume, said the college council would not be returning to the table if they didn’t have something in mind to settle the strike.

“If (the college council) is going back to the table, then there is a plan,” he said. “Not that the plan is guaranteed or anything like that.”

Among the key bargaining issues for the union is the growing number of non-full-time contract faculty and academic freedom.

The colleges are offering a four year contract extension that includes a 7.5 percent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.

Ondercin-Bourne said the union is also a bit miffed over a letter to Mohawk students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s vice president of academic.