Dundas' 24 Brock St. variances appealed

A proposed development at 24 Brock St. N. is headed to a second Ontario Municipal Board hearing.

Neighbour William Hilson appealed a June 1 committee of adjustment decision granting seven variances to the existing zoning bylaw to permit a four-storey, 51-unit residential building. The hearing is scheduled for January 18, 2018, 10 a.m. at Dundas town hall.

In his appeal, received June 21 by the City of Hamilton, Hilson states the “variances requested by the developer and granted by the (Committee of Adjustment) are a breach of the (Ontario Municipal Board) minutes of settlement agreed upon by all parties dated Nov. 6, 2013.”

In a memorandum dated Nov. 6, board member Steven Stefanko stated the City of Hamilton did not sign the minutes of settlement but “it does support the bylaws which have been agreed upon.”

Variances to the bylaw agreed to in the settlement were approved by the committee of adjustment in June. Among the changes are a decrease in side yard from 5.1 to 1.2-metres; decrease in rear yard from 3.9 to 1.2-metres; permitting the projection of balconies into the northerly side yard; and an increase in density from 48 to 51 permitted units.

Hilson states in his appeal the agreement was reached “by applying good planning principles and procedures of the Planning Act.”

The concern that the variances changed details of the zoning agreed to in the previous appeal settlement was raised by several neighbours at the June committee meeting, but committee members argued they were not bound by the agreement.

“There`s a suggestion we can`t deal with these variances — in actual fact we can, the agreement is separate from the bylaw,” committee of adjustment member Bill Pearce said. “The variances are to the bylaw.”

Hilson was one of the parties in the original appeal of a proposal by former owner Alex Szabo of Eco-Building Inc. Szabo’s company sold the property, along with 363 Park St. next door, to Mickee Singh and Seema Makhija under the companies RedDotBrock1 and RedDotBrock2 for $2.8-million in January 2017.