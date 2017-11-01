Collegiate Avenue School addition in limbo

A $6-million addition to Collegiate Avenue School is in limbo after Hamilton public school trustees spurned calls to proceed with the project despite also rejecting proposals to rebuild the school with or without extra provincial funding.
Unable to agree on a way ahead following two hours of debate on Monday, trustees opted to refer the matter back to staff for more information, including on how they might revise the school board’s unsuccessful case for full funding for a rebuild.
Trustees also requested more details on the addition, which the Ministry of Education agreed to fund in June, and on how they might consult the school’s community on options for Collegiate.
Education director Manny Figueiredo said staff will report back early next year but warned pausing the addition could affect new Eastdale and Memorial schools because the ministry approved the three lower Stoney Creek projects as a package.
“It would potentially put a hold on us of that moving forward until we actually get the direction of what the direction is for this,” he said.
Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie pushed to use board money earmarked for system-wide school renewal to fund the extra $7.8 million for a rebuild.
He said doing so would honour commitments made during last year’s accommodation review for the area, when trustees approved a plan to rebuild Collegiate, Eastdale and Memorial in return for closing Green Acres, R.L. Hyslop and Mountain View.
The ministry has agreed to pay for the Eastdale and Memorial rebuilds, but only approved a 213-student addition at Collegiate.
Beattie said rebuilding Collegiate will really only cost the board an extra $3.5 million because staff has already budgeted up to $4.3 million for upgrades to the school apart from the addition.
He said those upgrades may be even more expensive because it’s unclear what the board may find once it begins renovations.
“This is a 62-year-old building. It is full of — well, we really don’t know what, until we open the walls,” Beattie said, arguing there will be more bills ahead to fix the school’s aging infrastructure.
“How much more will we have to invest in this building and how long are we going to keep sinking money into this old school?”
But Dundas-area trustee Greg Van Geffen said he’s uneasy about “rolling the dice” on the $6 million already provided for the addition because the ministry may not allow the board to self-fund the balance for a new school.
He said even if the board does get approval, using its own money will deprive schools in worse condition of repairs promised in an eight-year capital plan approved by trustees in March.
“We try to be fair and equitable amongst all our schools and I just don’t see it here,” Van Geffen said.
Beattie’s motion to self-fund the balance for a rebuild failed by a 6-5 vote, as did a subsequent motion by Ward 3 trustee Larry Pattison to once again ask the ministry to pay the full shot.
Van Geffen’s motion to proceed with the addition — as recommended by staff — also failed by a 6-3 vote after Mountain trustees Kathy Archer and Dawn Danko, who participated by phone, left the meeting.
While supporting a final motion to refer the matter back to staff, board chair Todd White said he is concerned about the optics of rejecting $6 million for the addition as the board is seeking funding for new schools in Ancaster and west Hamilton.
He said the ministry gave the board direction by only approving the addition, one he predicted will “produce a phenomenal result” for students.
“I usually don’t take no for an answer,” White said. “In this one, I’m trying to find the angle that would land us a brand new school at Collegiate and I’m not seeing the angle.”
But Ward 4 trustee Ray Mulholland said given its age, the school is likely “filled up with asbestos,” which can be used to make a stronger case that rebuilding will avoid health and safety issues.
“That’s the ammunition,” he said. “Use that as the leverage for full funding. It’s simple.”
