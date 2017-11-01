Exams at Mohawk pushed back due to strike

The community college faculty strike, now into its third week with no new talks planned, has forced Mohawk College to make some contingency plans.

Those plans include extending classes to Dec. 22 and pushing exams to early January

The details were released today (Wednesday) in a letter to students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s academic vice president.

Dear Students:

Unfortunately, we are now in week three of the province-wide faculty strike. While we do not know when the strike will end, Mohawk remains committed to giving all students the opportunity to complete their semester and academic year.

We have drafted plans on how to continue and complete the fall semester for all full-time programs without compromising academic quality or overwhelming students. Each program will communicate finalized semester completion plans once the strike ends and faculty return to work. We are also working on completion plans for postponed apprenticeship training and continuing education courses and will communicate those plans as soon as they are finalized.

Classes and final exams were originally scheduled to finish by Friday, December 15th. This is no longer possible due to the strike. Depending on how long the strike continues, we will be holding either final exams or classes between Monday, December 18th and Friday, December 22nd. If classes are held that week, final exams will take place in early January. No classes will be scheduled between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Other colleges have made the same decision to extend the semester.

We encourage students to not make plans if at all possible during the week of December 18th. As previously communicated, Mohawk will accommodate students who made travel, work or family commitments prior to the strike starting on October 16th, 2017. We will have more details soon on how you will be accommodated for exams or class work.

Completing the semester may also require some evening and weekend classes. Again, we will accommodate students who have previous commitments and are juggling work and family commitments.

Parking permits and bus passes will be extended to the end of the fall semester, whether the semester ends on December 22nd or in early January. Thanks again for your continued patience during the strike.