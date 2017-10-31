‘End of Days’ is just around the corner, says American professor Guy McPherson

There are some natural manifestations happening that has grabbed scientists attention. The intense wildfires in northern California, and last year the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Centre reported the extent of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice reached record lows.

McPherson points to the unusual number of severe hurricanes this year including back to back storms such as Harry, Jose, Maria and Irma that caused severe damage in Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico.

“It’s insane.”

Compounding the problem, he says, it’s probably already too late to save Planet Earth and human kind. He says reducing or even stopping climate change by reducing emissions won’t prevent the planet from heating up. He said the heating effect would just increase more rapidly. Turn off the heat, he says, and the planet gets hotter faster.

“The world is in a damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” scenario, he says.

McPherson, who has written a number of books and articles, including “Going Dark,” about near term extinction and “Extinction Dialogue: How to Live with Death in Mind,” with coauthor Carolyn Baker, has been the subject of what he characterizes as “libel” and “slanderous” criticism from colleagues and “mainstream scientists who minimizes the message.”

Geoscience educator Scott K. Johnson stated on his blog that McPherson has “incorrectly interpreted” climate change data over the years.

Andrew Kevkin in the New York Times said McPherson was an “apocalyptic ecologist…who has built something of an ‘End of Days’ following.

He was featured in an episode of National Geographic Explorer by Bill Nye, the so-called Science Guy and something of a skeptic. McPherson says off camera Nye remained intrigued by his views.

But it was Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University who wrote in the Washington Post earlier this summer that McPherson was a “fringe character” in the climate change environment practicing “climate doomism.”

McPherson took exception to the criticism by Mann, and threatened legal action, including on his radio show Nature Bats Last, but he says he couldn’t afford to pursue it. He stepped down as co-host in October 2017.

The attacks have become personal, with former friends and colleagues accusing him of running a pedophile ring in Belize where he now lives with his partner on a seven-acre farm.

He has blamed the federal government and the “dark state” for hounding him.

In 2009 he transitioned to living on an off-grid homestead in southern New Mexico. McPherson says he never lived as a “prepper,” but he did stockpile food and resources at the time.

But throughout all the personal and professional attacks, McPherson says he has been reviewing his life, especially with the understanding there isn’t much time.

He discovered after his mediations that his purpose in life is as a teacher and to inform people about what is happening.

“We are in a building that is on fire,” says McPherson. “Someone needs to yell fire. And that’s me.”

He has been touring across North America and to other parts of the world, including New Zealand, speaking to sometimes small but passionate folks who want to hear what he has to say. McPherson is scheduled to be at the Flamborough Presbyterian Church, 262 Middletown Rd., on Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. to talk about his views and answer questions.

McPherson says based upon the available data there is a silver bullet to his apocalyptic views.

“We get to live,” he says. “I understand we are here. There is no escaping. We are allowed to ponder, live life to the fullest, love, seek perfection in what we do.”

A few years ago he became a trained grief counsellor in an effort to better explain and comfort people once they hear about his views about the end of humanity.

While living in Belize may not be the best location in the world as the planet gets warmer — it’s near the equator — it has meant hosting people who want to see and talk to him about climate change. He says not a week goes by without people visiting him.

As to whether his information is wrong or there is a technological solution to the planet’s peril, he responds: “I’m open to miracles.”