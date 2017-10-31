Ontario college student leaders press for resumption of talks

The president of the Mohawk College Students’ Association remains hopeful there will be a negotiated settlement to end the strike by faculty at Ontario’s 24 community colleges that is now into its third week.

Samantha Hoover was among student leaders from across the province that met with Advanced Education and Skills Development minister Deb Mathews at her Queen’s Park office last Thursday afternoon.

“They are ensuring that students will not lose their semester,” said Hoover, who noted they were also told the province has no immediate plans to get involved in the strike.

“The government does not want to intervene as of right now, they really want to see (the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents the faculty and the College Employer Council) get back to the table to negotiate,” Hoover said.

As of Tuesday afternoon no new talks were planned.

Hoover said the students reaffirmed with the Minister the points they made in a letter to her and negotiators for both sides last month that students want to be in the classrooms getting the education they paid for; there is concern the quality of education will eventually decrease because course materials will have to be condensed to make up for the semester and any extension or compression of a semester will cause undue stress on students, both domestic and international, which will potentially include financial hardship.

The students also met with negotiators for both sides and employer council CEO Don Sinclair

Hoover said while the MSA is hearing from more and more students who are concerned about losing their semester she is remaining hopeful the strike will get resolved sooner than later.

“I’m keeping positive on behalf of my students,” she said.

Hoover said the MSA was going to participate in a College Student Alliance rally at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon to encourage a resumption of bargaining.