Ontario college student leaders press for resumption of talks

The president of the Mohawk College Students’ Association remains hopeful there will be a negotiated settlement to end the strike by faculty at Ontario’s 24 community colleges that is now into its third week.
Samantha Hoover was among student leaders from across the province that met with Advanced Education and Skills Development minister Deb Mathews at her Queen’s Park office last Thursday afternoon.
“They are ensuring that students will not lose their semester,” said Hoover, who noted they were also told the province has no immediate plans to get involved in the strike.
“The government does not want to intervene as of right now, they really want to see (the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents the faculty and the College Employer Council) get back to the table to negotiate,” Hoover said.
As of Tuesday afternoon no new talks were planned.
Hoover said the students reaffirmed with the Minister the points they made in a letter to her and negotiators for both sides last month that students want to be in the classrooms getting the education they paid for; there is concern the quality of education will eventually decrease because course materials will have to be condensed to make up for the semester and any extension or compression of a semester will cause undue stress on students, both domestic and international, which will potentially include financial hardship.
The students also met with negotiators for both sides and employer council CEO Don Sinclair
Hoover said while the MSA is hearing from more and more students who are concerned about losing their semester she is remaining hopeful the strike will get resolved sooner than later.
“I’m keeping positive on behalf of my students,” she said.
Hoover said the MSA was going to participate in a College Student Alliance rally at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon to encourage a resumption of bargaining.
Meanwhile, striking Mohawk faculty held a noon-hour rally on the front lawn near the main entrance off Fennell Avenue last Friday.
Among the speakers was McMaster labour studies professor Wayne Lewchuk who is one of the authors of reports regarding precarious work that were written in 2013 and 2014.
What the union sees as a growing number of part-time faculty is a key issue in the strike and Lewchuk noted contract work is becoming more popular in many workplaces.
“It means less pay, it means fewer benefits, it also means stress, physical and mental health problems, it means problems at home and you can’t plan for the future,” Lewchuk said. “Your individual struggle is a struggle for all of us.”
The colleges are offering a four year contract extension that includes a 7.5 percent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.
Meanwhile, the president of the union representing striking faculty at Mohawk College is suggesting the province may soon be moved to take action in the strike.
“If we look at previous strikes, we’re at the halfway point or past the halfway point,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bounre, head of Ontario Public Employees Union Local 240 last week. “Past experience is the government gets worried when they fear the students are going to lose their semester and therefore they start to look at other options,”
Ondercin-Bourne also made it clear he did not have any idea when the province might decide to take action.
The previous faculty strike in 2006 lasted three weeks and was resolved when both sides agreed to go to arbitration.
