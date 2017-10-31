Hamilton Conservation Authority to expropriate land from Greensville home to re-establish waterfall trail

“At this point, our lawyers and the landowners’ lawyers are meeting to see if there’s a way to find a solution,” he said.

Peck said the alternative trail route proposed by the landowners was deemed unsuitable.

The section of property in question was previously the location of a long-standing trail between the two waterfalls. However, in September 2016, the landowners closed the trail due to safety concerns.

“We’ve had break-ins — you name it, we’ve had it,” Lalonde said, noting the couple, who purchased the property in 2010, has three eight-year-old children. In one instance, he added, someone broke into their home and had to be removed by police.

Lalonde noted the number of visitors crossing the trail, effectively in the home’s front yard, has skyrocketed from 40,000 people crossing the trail in 2010 to 200,000 in 2016.

While prior to 2016 the trail had been allowed through a handshake agreement with the Bruce Trail Conservancy, Lalonde said the landowners came to an agreement with the Bruce Trail in May 2016 on a 20-year lease, with the provision that the HCA assure the security of their property and home, as well as provide the homeowners with protection from liability.

Lalonde received official notice of the expropriation on Oct. 20, but noted HCA chief administrative officer Lisa Burnside informed him two months ago that the conservation authority was planning to expropriate their land.

He said the support of the community in light of the expropriation news has been amazing.

“It’s really brought the community together,” Lalonde said.

Peck acknowledged that while there are people who are upset about the expropriation, the conservation authority has received support for the move.

“We are getting emails and phone calls from people that are quite supportive of the proposal,” he said.

Ward 14 councillor Robert Pasuta, who also chairs the HCA board, said he has heard many concerns from residents since the expropriation was announced. Pasuta said he hopes the landowners and the HCA can come to an agreement and avoid the expropriation process.

“Maybe there’s an alternative to expropriating the land — that’s what I’m hoping,” he said, noting the lawyers for both sides are in talks this week. “I’d like for them to figure something out without going through the (expropriation) process.”

Pasuta added the board is slated to receive an in camera update on the process and talks this week at Thursday’s meeting. A group of Greensville residents, known as Preserve and Protect Webster's and Tews Falls Greensville, is planning a peaceful protest at the meeting.

According to the expropriation notice, a landowner who desires an inquiry into “whether the taking of such land is fair, sound and reasonably necessary” must notify the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry within 30 days of receiving notice.

Lalonde said the couple has retained a lawyer they plan to request the inquiry.

He said if the expropriation goes forward, they’re back to square one, with the same safety issues they have experienced in the past.

“It’s taken its toll on our family,” he said of the process. “I’d hate for anyone else to have to go through this.

“This is a community issue and a big issue.”







