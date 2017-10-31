Stoney Creek Recreation Centre reopens in mid-November

The 26,000-square-foot centre opened in 2012 after a number of deficiencies had emerged in parts of the facility. The pool and slide had some structural issues. There also were glazing problems that had to be rectified by the contractor, AquiCon.

The centre also had to be closed twice in 2013, once to fix a hydro vault after it was flooded and a few months later to repair damage to the heating and cooling system.

Stoney Creek resident Liz Walker, who’s been a member of the recreation centre since it opened and participates in the water fit program, said she’s happy the facility is reopening, but finds it “annoying” that it continues to have so many issues.

“It (the centre’s recent closure) didn’t bother me because I was only going for water fit, but I’m sure for other people it was very frustrating, especially for families with kids going for swimming lessons,” she said. “I find it funny that the centre has all of these problems. If it was an older building, you could understand it, but right from the start, there’s been trouble.”

Vukosavljevic said the city responds to required repairs “as quickly as possible,” in order to help minimize impacts to programming for both new and existing facilities.

It is common for new facilities to require repair and warranty work, she said.

Vukosavljevic said, unfortunately, programs were impacted a number of times at the Stoney Creek Recreation Centre, due primarily to the nature of the issues which required repair.

“In each case, the repairs required closure in order to complete the work,” she said. “A third party qualified coatings inspector has reviewed the work on site and is satisfied with the quality of the surface preparation and painting recently completed during the closure. The work completed will last.”

A list of the centre’s drop-in programs will be posted soon at hamilton.ca/recreation.