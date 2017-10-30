Hamilton officials “monitoring” transit service as absenteeism among drivers rises

Hamilton officials are “monitoring” the current city busing issue that has seen a higher than the average number of drivers not show up for work forcing the cancelling of buses for some routes.
General Manager of Public Works, Dan McKinnon told reporters recently officials are “continuing to talk to the union (and) monitoring the situation.”
He acknowledged for October there have been over 1,000 missed hours of bus service for October, an “unusual” large number. The routes that have been impacted include in the lower city and on the mountain. Hamilton has about 450 bus drivers, but lately their absenteeism has reached about 18 per cent. That has risen since 2012.
“People call in sick (and) transit is the most sensitive to absenteeism,” he said.
If people don’t work the overtime, then the bus service has to be cancelled, he said.
“That is killing us,” said McKinnon.
He said that “we’re trying to be as strategic as we can” in providing transit service to make sure two buses in a row are not missing on the same route that has low ridership.
It’s a situation that is contributing to a negative impact on Hamilton’s transit service at a time when the city is attempting to reverse the slide in ridership. Last year Hamilton’s transit service saw a decline of about 400,000 riders. It is also expected that transit will end up this budget year with a $2.5 million deficit.
Transit had a three-year average in overtime costs of $4.9 million, followed by operations at $2.6 million and water and wastewater at $2.6 million.
Hamilton politicians, including Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins and Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla have been criticizing staff for allowing overtime costs to soar.
“I don’t buy (overtime) is necessary,” said Merulla earlier this year. “It’s a culture. Business as usual is off the table. It’s time to push the envelope.”
McKinnon confirmed transit officials will be informing Hamilton politicians about the transit situation at the Nov. 1 general issues committee meeting. He said councillors have already been briefed on the cancellations.
McKinnon acknowledged bus drivers “have a tough job” in an increasingly hostile environment. If the problem persists, the city may have to recruit additional drivers, but it takes several weeks for people to complete the training.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 didn’t response to request for comment, but in the past president Eric Tuck has stated much of the problem stems from unresponsive city officials and the high stress level bus drivers are under while trying to accomplish their jobs.
When asked if the discussions to find a solution have been going well with the union, McKinnon said simply “We’ve been talking.”
