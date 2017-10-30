Hamilton officials “monitoring” transit service as absenteeism among drivers rises

Hamilton officials are “monitoring” the current city busing issue that has seen a higher than the average number of drivers not show up for work forcing the cancelling of buses for some routes.

General Manager of Public Works, Dan McKinnon told reporters recently officials are “continuing to talk to the union (and) monitoring the situation.”

He acknowledged for October there have been over 1,000 missed hours of bus service for October, an “unusual” large number. The routes that have been impacted include in the lower city and on the mountain. Hamilton has about 450 bus drivers, but lately their absenteeism has reached about 18 per cent. That has risen since 2012.

“People call in sick (and) transit is the most sensitive to absenteeism,” he said.