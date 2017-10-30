Hamilton police seize $30K in fentanyl, fentanyl-heroin mix in east Hamilton

Hamilton police have charged two men after they were found in possession of more than $30,000 in fentanyl and a fentanyl-heroin mix known as “popcorn” in east Hamilton this month.

Police spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says an investigation began earlier this month after members of the gangs and weapons enforcement unit learned that a man had “moved back into the city” and was selling “popcorn.”

Police arrested two men in the area of Queenston and Nash roads on Oct. 26 just after 4 p.m. One man was found in possession of about seven grams of “popcorn” and a large amount of cash. The other was found with 116 fentanyl patches, he said.

A 42-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance. A 49-year-old British Columbia man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.