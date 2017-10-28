NDP candidate Sandy Shaw says time for political change in new riding of Hamilton West-Dundas-Ancaster

As the provincial Liberals seek to retain their hold on government after 14 years in power, and with the Progressive Conservatives embroiled in internal squabbling, it may be time for the New Democrats to get a look by interested residents seeking an alternative political view, says the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas provincial NDP MPP candidate Sandy Shaw.
“People are disappointed with this (Kathleen) Wynne government,” said Shaw, as she was confirmed as the NDP candidate at the riding association’s nomination meeting Oct. 28 in the former Dundas Town Hall council chambers. Shaw was unopposed for the nomination.
“They have been in power a long time. This is a new riding. It deserves a change with new leadership. People will really take a good look at the NDP.”
Shaw, 57, who is director of corporate social responsibility for FirstOntario Credit Union, and a former Woman of Distinction award winner in 2012, said in an interview the issues of Ontario are magnified in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, a new riding that was created out of the former Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale riding.
She said the Mohawk College teachers are on strike in an effort to fight against precarious work and a “race to the bottom,” students, burden by debt, are questioning whether they will complete their studies, while Hamilton’s hospitals remain overcrowded, health care is underfunded and the city is fighting to keep ambulances on the road.
“These are life and death issues,” said Shaw.
While providing more funding should be a priority for a provincial government concerned by health care, the problem is a “systemic” issue that includes a lack of nurses and technicians, who were laid off due to health care cuts by the Liberals.
She railed against the Liberals for privatizing Ontario Hydro, and promised to return the utility to public hands. The NDP will also protect the public’s pensions, keep transit public, and stop closing schools, said Shaw.
“The Liberals are devaluing what we value,” said Shaw.
Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP Andrea Horwath, who spoke at Shaw’s nomination meeting before over 100 enthusiastic people, said the riding needs a MPP who “doesn’t just talk a lot about progress,” referring to Liberal MPP and former cabinet minister Ted McMeekin. “Now is the time for this riding to actually elect a strong voice to represent them at Queen’s Park.”
Later, Horwath said Ontario residents are looking for not just a change from 14 years of Liberal rule, but they are “looking for what comes next for Ontario not only in this riding but in ridings across the province. People are going to be very discerning what the next path is.”
Horwath said if Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne is not the answer, then Tory leader Patrick Brown is definitely not worthy of being elected.
“You look at Patrick Brown and see a leader who has several controversies, problems in the party and nominations, and he (is involved in) a kerfuffle with Wynne. So he has had a hard time managing his own party (and) getting his feet under him as a viable leader.”
Horwath referred to a number of Tory riding nomination controversies, including in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, where a candidate, Vikram Singh, has taken legal action against the Tories, accusing the party of “irregularities” and ballot stuffing.
McMeekin said he didn’t know Shaw “very well” but he welcomed her to the provincial race.
“Anyone running for provincial office is concerned as I am about healthy, strong communities,” he said. “That is my track record. I look forward to meeting her, having good conversations with her, hear what she has to say and picking up on any good ideas she has to have a stronger government.”
The Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding, Ben Levitt, applauded Shaw for entering the political arena and is looking for a “positive discussion of the issues and how we can change Ontario for the better” after years of Liberal scandals, waste and mismanagement with McMeekin “at the cabinet table when much of the damage was done.”
Shaw, who ran in Ward 1 in the 2014 municipal election and finished second behind Aidan Johnson in a six-person field, said she can take that political experience and use it to her advantage for the 2018 provincial campaign.
“If you want to know what is going on in this community, you talk to people,” said Shaw. “They care about families. They care about their communities. They want someone to listen to them, someone to step up and do something.”
