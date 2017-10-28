Potential Dundas development site under review by city

City of Hamilton staff will bring some concepts to the community for possible development of a 3.8-acre piece of vacant land behind Wentworth Lodge and east of Sherwood Place non-profit seniors apartments, before approving any project.

Edward John, the planner assigned to the property, said he will consolidate comments made by neighbourhood residents at a meeting last Monday evening and bring potential development concepts back to the residents - and perhaps the wider community, based on those comments and seek more input.

There did not appear to be a clear consensus among more than 40 people at the meeting on what the city should do with the vacant property, one of approximately 2,000 city-owned sites being reviewed by a 'land development task force'. Although no proposals or applications for the property have been brought to city council, John indicated to residents at last week's meeting there are already potential ideas. But he didn't want to preclude new ideas, useful information and discussion with the neighbours.

The first update from the task force to the General Issues Committee since Wentworth Lodge was identified for review eight months ago is due on November 15.

"I didn't want to bring concepts of what will work on the lands - I certainly have that," he said.

But John and Dundas city councillor Arlene VanderBeek both said no decisions have been made. The city planner said he didn't want to go too far down any one road without community consultation.

"There's so many options of what might happen there," VanderBeek said. "The potential is there for a lot of money or a really good project there."

The task force has a few key objectives: "...maximize strategic outcomes and revenue generation...facilitate development of affordable housing...promote non-residential tax growth."

John said a vision for the site will be developed by city staff that achieves at least one of those objectives. Whether the property is sold or the city develops it, whatever is done there must fulfill that vision, he said.

Several residents at the meeting did express support for seniors housing - either affordable apartments for seniors, similar to Sherwood Place, or additional long term care spaces like Wentworth Lodge.