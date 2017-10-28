Hamilton council’s preferred ward boundary option is “largely successful,” says lawyer at Ontario Municipal Board hearing

Hamilton council’s ward boundary decision, despite some “limitations” is “largely successful” in providing effective representation for the entire community, argued the city’s lawyer Steven Ferri, before the Ontario Municipal Board Oct. 27.

Ferri, in his oral argument on the last day of what became a seven-day hearing at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre, said allowing Ward 14 to have a smaller population than other predominately urban wards, preserves the rural representation at the municipal level. Citing the 1991 Supreme Court decision involving Saskatchewan’s provincial electoral boundaries – referred to as the Carter decision – Ferri said creating a large geographic area with a smaller population is allowed.

The Supreme Court identified that effective representation should consider geography, community history, community interests and representation of minorities along with population. The decision also made clear that municipal councils “should be afforded deference” by the Ontario Municipal Board provided there is evidence council considered all factors to achieve effective representation.

“Ward 14 is justified,” he said.

He said the Carter decision recognizes that rural areas “need special consideration,” which allows for a large geographic area, but with a smaller population. He said the suggestion, from Dundas resident Rob Dobrucki, the appellant who appealed Hamilton politicians’ February ward boundary decision, to combine rural and urban residents - involving Dundas and Flamborough - together to establish a ward with improved population numbers is “disenfranchising” residents.

He also argued that a proposed settlement with one of the appellants, Mark Richardson, that would include severing a portion of Ainslie Wood and relocating it into the Dundas ward from Ward 1 is also “justified.” He said those residents are similar to Dundas residents.

Dobrucki, in his closing argument, said the city failed to provide compelling reasons why Ward 14 needs to have a voter imbalance simply to protect their rural way of life. Dobrucki questioned the City of Hamilton’s witness Dr. Bill Freeman, for his expertise on knowledge about Hamilton, while also disputing Watson and Associates’ director Gary Scandlan on his demographic calculations, particularly on how he identified the number of non-permanent student population in wards 1 and 13.

Ferri said Dr. Robert Williams, who oversaw the consultant, Watson and Associates, conduct the ward boundary review, stated that Hamilton councillors’ ward boundary option is “partially successful” despite some “limitations.”

He said council’s ward boundary will almost accommodate the city’s population growth by 2026, with only three wards within the 25 per cent population target of 37,000 people.

Council's preferred ward boundary includes a few boundary changes in Stoney Creek, the mountain, and slices a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and relocated it into Dundas.