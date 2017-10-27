Poppies popping up on Hamilton Mountain

It’s poppy Friday at the Mountain Legion.

Lucy Martin, poppy chair at Branch 163 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Limeridge Road East, spent much of the day preparing 500 poppy boxes that are being sent out to 78 businesses and other locations across the Mountain starting today.

“I’ve got eight drivers out distributing poppies,” said Martin, who hopes to distribute some 85,000 poppies this year.

Legion officials and veterans will be on hand with their poppy boxes on the second floor of Lime Ridge Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Nov. 10.