Poppies popping up on Hamilton Mountain

It’s poppy Friday at the Mountain Legion.
Lucy Martin, poppy chair at Branch 163 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Limeridge Road East, spent much of the day preparing 500 poppy boxes that are being sent out to 78 businesses and other locations across the Mountain starting today.
“I’ve got eight drivers out distributing poppies,” said Martin, who hopes to distribute some 85,000 poppies this year.
Legion officials and veterans will be on hand with their poppy boxes on the second floor of Lime Ridge Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Nov. 10.
All the money raised from the poppies will remain with the Mountain Legion to help veterans in the community.
That includes providing wheelchairs, walkers and other medical assistance as needed.
In addition, the fund pays for education bursaries for the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of veterans.
It’s poppy Friday at the Mountain Legion.
Lucy Martin, poppy chair at Branch 163 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Limeridge Road East, spent much of the day preparing 500 poppy boxes that are being sent out to 78 businesses and other locations across the Mountain starting today.
“I’ve got eight drivers out distributing poppies,” said Martin, who hopes to distribute some 85,000 poppies this year.
Legion officials and veterans will be on hand with their poppy boxes on the second floor of Lime Ridge Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Nov. 10.
All the money raised from the poppies will remain with the Mountain Legion to help veterans in the community.
That includes providing wheelchairs, walkers and other medical assistance as needed.
In addition, the fund pays for education bursaries for the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of veterans.
It’s poppy Friday at the Mountain Legion.
Lucy Martin, poppy chair at Branch 163 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Limeridge Road East, spent much of the day preparing 500 poppy boxes that are being sent out to 78 businesses and other locations across the Mountain starting today.
“I’ve got eight drivers out distributing poppies,” said Martin, who hopes to distribute some 85,000 poppies this year.
Legion officials and veterans will be on hand with their poppy boxes on the second floor of Lime Ridge Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Nov. 10.
All the money raised from the poppies will remain with the Mountain Legion to help veterans in the community.
That includes providing wheelchairs, walkers and other medical assistance as needed.
In addition, the fund pays for education bursaries for the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of veterans.