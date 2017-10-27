Striking Mohawk faculty rally

The president of the union representing striking faculty at Mohawk College is suggesting the province may soon be moved to take action to resolve the nearly two week-old strike by professors, teachers, counselors and librarians at 24 community colleges across the province.

“If we look at previous strikes, we’re at the halfway point or past the halfway point,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bounre, head of Ontario Public Employees Union Local 240. “Past experience is the government gets worried when they fear the students are going to lose their semester and therefore they start to look at other options,”

Ondercin-Bourne also made it clear he did not have any idea when the province might decide to take action.

No new talks were planned as of Friday afternoon.