Hamilton’s Bay Street gets new $600,000 bike lane

Hamilton cyclists have another way to ride through the city’s downtown.
The city officially opened a 2.3 km bike lane along Bay Street from Aberdeen Avenue to Stuart Street that will allow cyclists from the Durand neighbourhood to connect to the Hamilton Waterfront, the farmer’s market, the West Habour GO train station and eventually to the future light-rail transit system along King Street.
The Bay Street bike lane pushes the city over 200 km of bike lanes in Hamilton. In 2007 there were 70 kms of bike lanes.
“This is a testament to where we want to be today,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, during a ceremony Oct. 27 held at the corner of Main and Bay streets. “This is where we want our community to go in the future.”
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who represents Hamilton’s downtown area, expects the $600,000 Bay Street bike lane will prove to be even more popular than the Cannon Street cycling track has been.
“This will be widely utilized and very much appreciated,” said Farr.
The project, which the provincial government contributed $295,000, included resurfacing of Bay Street between Stuart and Barton streets, new bike traffic signs, bike racks, knock down sticks separating cyclists and vehicular traffic and permanent counters to determine how may cyclists use the lanes.
Despite the mainly pro-cyclist enthusiasm during the ceremony, where various bike-friendly groups, such as SoBi Hamilton, Open Streets and Green Venture applauded the opening of the Bay Street bike lane, there are people who have criticized the initiative.
During the Oct. 25 council meeting, Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said residents in his ward continue to be upset at the increasing traffic congestion throughout the downtown core. Whitehead criticized the decision by the city to convert Herkimer and Duke streets to two way and to install bike lanes, which, he say, has only added to mountain motorists’ frustration as they navigate the traffic-clogged roadways.
Farr acknowledges not everyone likes bike lanes. For instance, one area of Bay Street near Stuart residents in the area lost seven parking spots, and will now have to find alternative locations on side streets. But as he has experienced with the opening of the Cannon Street cycle track, motorists and cyclists get used to it. The 3 km Cannon Street cycle track cost $900,000 to install.
“It takes time,” said Farr. “Not all people understand and appreciate it. But eventually most people, not all, appreciate the bike lane.”
He said bike lanes promote economic development, is environmentally sustainable and is a healthy way to promote exercise.
“Bikes do not tear up the asphalt,” he said.
Eisenberger said with bike lanes, there needs to be some “give and take” between motorists and cyclists.
“We are not chasing away the car,” said Eisenberger. “We are taking away one lane (on Bay Street). I think that is a small price to pay for a cleaner environment and providing people a way to cycle. As more people get used to it, they will be supportive.”
Hamilton’s bike lanes may be increasing, but the city will still miss its 2029 targets to build more bike lanes. In the 2009 cycling master plan it recommended spending $2.5 million annually to add nearly 1,000 kms to its bike lane network. But the city is only spending $1 million per year on additional bike lanes, multi-use paths and other connections.
Cycling Hamilton has pointed out that 35 per cent of the 20-year master plan’s timeline has sped past with only 11 per cent of the projects completed.
Still, Hamilton has recently installed bike lanes along Hunter Street, Charlton Avenue, and the Stinson bike lanes are scheduled for an upgrade.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Bike Share continues its cycling success. Since its establishment in 2015, it now has 1.2 million kms of rides and 13,000 active members.
“That is amazing,” said Eisenberger, who applauded the city’s riding culture. “People are using it.”
He said SoBi Hamilton is available not just in the downtown, but also on the mountain so residents across the city can take part in cycling.
“This is not just about the downtown,” said Eisenberger. “We are going to continue to work on providing these opportunities to people across the entire city.”
Hamilton cyclists have another way to ride through the city’s downtown.
The city officially opened a 2.3 km bike lane along Bay Street from Aberdeen Avenue to Stuart Street that will allow cyclists from the Durand neighbourhood to connect to the Hamilton Waterfront, the farmer’s market, the West Habour GO train station and eventually to the future light-rail transit system along King Street.
The Bay Street bike lane pushes the city over 200 km of bike lanes in Hamilton. In 2007 there were 70 kms of bike lanes.
“This is a testament to where we want to be today,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, during a ceremony Oct. 27 held at the corner of Main and Bay streets. “This is where we want our community to go in the future.”
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who represents Hamilton’s downtown area, expects the $600,000 Bay Street bike lane will prove to be even more popular than the Cannon Street cycling track has been.
“This will be widely utilized and very much appreciated,” said Farr.
The project, which the provincial government contributed $295,000, included resurfacing of Bay Street between Stuart and Barton streets, new bike traffic signs, bike racks, knock down sticks separating cyclists and vehicular traffic and permanent counters to determine how may cyclists use the lanes.
Despite the mainly pro-cyclist enthusiasm during the ceremony, where various bike-friendly groups, such as SoBi Hamilton, Open Streets and Green Venture applauded the opening of the Bay Street bike lane, there are people who have criticized the initiative.
During the Oct. 25 council meeting, Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said residents in his ward continue to be upset at the increasing traffic congestion throughout the downtown core. Whitehead criticized the decision by the city to convert Herkimer and Duke streets to two way and to install bike lanes, which, he say, has only added to mountain motorists’ frustration as they navigate the traffic-clogged roadways.
Farr acknowledges not everyone likes bike lanes. For instance, one area of Bay Street near Stuart residents in the area lost seven parking spots, and will now have to find alternative locations on side streets. But as he has experienced with the opening of the Cannon Street cycle track, motorists and cyclists get used to it. The 3 km Cannon Street cycle track cost $900,000 to install.
“It takes time,” said Farr. “Not all people understand and appreciate it. But eventually most people, not all, appreciate the bike lane.”
He said bike lanes promote economic development, is environmentally sustainable and is a healthy way to promote exercise.
“Bikes do not tear up the asphalt,” he said.
Eisenberger said with bike lanes, there needs to be some “give and take” between motorists and cyclists.
“We are not chasing away the car,” said Eisenberger. “We are taking away one lane (on Bay Street). I think that is a small price to pay for a cleaner environment and providing people a way to cycle. As more people get used to it, they will be supportive.”
Hamilton’s bike lanes may be increasing, but the city will still miss its 2029 targets to build more bike lanes. In the 2009 cycling master plan it recommended spending $2.5 million annually to add nearly 1,000 kms to its bike lane network. But the city is only spending $1 million per year on additional bike lanes, multi-use paths and other connections.
Cycling Hamilton has pointed out that 35 per cent of the 20-year master plan’s timeline has sped past with only 11 per cent of the projects completed.
Still, Hamilton has recently installed bike lanes along Hunter Street, Charlton Avenue, and the Stinson bike lanes are scheduled for an upgrade.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Bike Share continues its cycling success. Since its establishment in 2015, it now has 1.2 million kms of rides and 13,000 active members.
“That is amazing,” said Eisenberger, who applauded the city’s riding culture. “People are using it.”
He said SoBi Hamilton is available not just in the downtown, but also on the mountain so residents across the city can take part in cycling.
“This is not just about the downtown,” said Eisenberger. “We are going to continue to work on providing these opportunities to people across the entire city.”
Hamilton cyclists have another way to ride through the city’s downtown.
The city officially opened a 2.3 km bike lane along Bay Street from Aberdeen Avenue to Stuart Street that will allow cyclists from the Durand neighbourhood to connect to the Hamilton Waterfront, the farmer’s market, the West Habour GO train station and eventually to the future light-rail transit system along King Street.
The Bay Street bike lane pushes the city over 200 km of bike lanes in Hamilton. In 2007 there were 70 kms of bike lanes.
“This is a testament to where we want to be today,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, during a ceremony Oct. 27 held at the corner of Main and Bay streets. “This is where we want our community to go in the future.”
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who represents Hamilton’s downtown area, expects the $600,000 Bay Street bike lane will prove to be even more popular than the Cannon Street cycling track has been.
“This will be widely utilized and very much appreciated,” said Farr.
The project, which the provincial government contributed $295,000, included resurfacing of Bay Street between Stuart and Barton streets, new bike traffic signs, bike racks, knock down sticks separating cyclists and vehicular traffic and permanent counters to determine how may cyclists use the lanes.
Despite the mainly pro-cyclist enthusiasm during the ceremony, where various bike-friendly groups, such as SoBi Hamilton, Open Streets and Green Venture applauded the opening of the Bay Street bike lane, there are people who have criticized the initiative.
During the Oct. 25 council meeting, Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said residents in his ward continue to be upset at the increasing traffic congestion throughout the downtown core. Whitehead criticized the decision by the city to convert Herkimer and Duke streets to two way and to install bike lanes, which, he say, has only added to mountain motorists’ frustration as they navigate the traffic-clogged roadways.
Farr acknowledges not everyone likes bike lanes. For instance, one area of Bay Street near Stuart residents in the area lost seven parking spots, and will now have to find alternative locations on side streets. But as he has experienced with the opening of the Cannon Street cycle track, motorists and cyclists get used to it. The 3 km Cannon Street cycle track cost $900,000 to install.
“It takes time,” said Farr. “Not all people understand and appreciate it. But eventually most people, not all, appreciate the bike lane.”
He said bike lanes promote economic development, is environmentally sustainable and is a healthy way to promote exercise.
“Bikes do not tear up the asphalt,” he said.
Eisenberger said with bike lanes, there needs to be some “give and take” between motorists and cyclists.
“We are not chasing away the car,” said Eisenberger. “We are taking away one lane (on Bay Street). I think that is a small price to pay for a cleaner environment and providing people a way to cycle. As more people get used to it, they will be supportive.”
Hamilton’s bike lanes may be increasing, but the city will still miss its 2029 targets to build more bike lanes. In the 2009 cycling master plan it recommended spending $2.5 million annually to add nearly 1,000 kms to its bike lane network. But the city is only spending $1 million per year on additional bike lanes, multi-use paths and other connections.
Cycling Hamilton has pointed out that 35 per cent of the 20-year master plan’s timeline has sped past with only 11 per cent of the projects completed.
Still, Hamilton has recently installed bike lanes along Hunter Street, Charlton Avenue, and the Stinson bike lanes are scheduled for an upgrade.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Bike Share continues its cycling success. Since its establishment in 2015, it now has 1.2 million kms of rides and 13,000 active members.
“That is amazing,” said Eisenberger, who applauded the city’s riding culture. “People are using it.”
He said SoBi Hamilton is available not just in the downtown, but also on the mountain so residents across the city can take part in cycling.
“This is not just about the downtown,” said Eisenberger. “We are going to continue to work on providing these opportunities to people across the entire city.”