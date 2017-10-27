Hamilton’s Bay Street gets new $600,000 bike lane

“It takes time,” said Farr. “Not all people understand and appreciate it. But eventually most people, not all, appreciate the bike lane.”

He said bike lanes promote economic development, is environmentally sustainable and is a healthy way to promote exercise.

“Bikes do not tear up the asphalt,” he said.

Eisenberger said with bike lanes, there needs to be some “give and take” between motorists and cyclists.

“We are not chasing away the car,” said Eisenberger. “We are taking away one lane (on Bay Street). I think that is a small price to pay for a cleaner environment and providing people a way to cycle. As more people get used to it, they will be supportive.”

Hamilton’s bike lanes may be increasing, but the city will still miss its 2029 targets to build more bike lanes. In the 2009 cycling master plan it recommended spending $2.5 million annually to add nearly 1,000 kms to its bike lane network. But the city is only spending $1 million per year on additional bike lanes, multi-use paths and other connections.

Cycling Hamilton has pointed out that 35 per cent of the 20-year master plan’s timeline has sped past with only 11 per cent of the projects completed.

Still, Hamilton has recently installed bike lanes along Hunter Street, Charlton Avenue, and the Stinson bike lanes are scheduled for an upgrade.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Bike Share continues its cycling success. Since its establishment in 2015, it now has 1.2 million kms of rides and 13,000 active members.

“That is amazing,” said Eisenberger, who applauded the city’s riding culture. “People are using it.”

He said SoBi Hamilton is available not just in the downtown, but also on the mountain so residents across the city can take part in cycling.

“This is not just about the downtown,” said Eisenberger. “We are going to continue to work on providing these opportunities to people across the entire city.”