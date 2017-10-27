Dundas railway property trespassing will continue to be enforced

CN Rail says it is continuing to enforce trespassing laws on its property in Dundas. Trails leading to, and on, CN property were closed more than nine years ago.

People apparently continue to use closed trails near the former Dundas train station off King Street West and Highway 8 near Woodley Lane, which cross the rail company's property. Hamilton bylaw enforcement officers handed out more than 100 parking tickets over the past three weeks on six streets in the surrounding area.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy closed at least six kilometres of main trail near the intersection of Woodley Lane and Highway 8/King Street West, as well as the 800-metre Old Dundas Station Side Trail, more than nine years ago. CN Rail requested the trail closure after the June 2008 death of a man who was hit by a VIA Rail train near where the Dundas train station once stood.

At the time of the trail closure, CN and Bruce Trail Conservancy representatives said they were "looking at several options" to reopen some sort of access to nearby trails, but that never happened.

"The Bruce Trail has been closed in that (Highway 8) location for several years," current Bruce Trail Conservancy chief executive officer Beth Gilhespy said. "We had some discussions with CN over options for crossing the tracks safely but were unsuccessful."

She said the tight configuration of infrastructure and terrain — including the rail bridge, curve in the road and poor sidelines — contributed to the inability to find a solution.

Access to the Bruce Trail remains through Dundas residential streets and up Sydenham Street to Sydenham Road, near Cascades Park.

Meanwhile, CN Rail spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said recent trespassing enforcement is not a new thing.

"I want to stress there's been no change in policy. We've enforced in that area before and we'll continue to do so," Abecassis said. "Trespassing on railway property is never an option. Not only is it illegal, but it is incredibly dangerous. We encourage your readers to remember to never take a shortcut that can cut their life short."

He didn't have the number of $125 fines handed out in recent weeks, but in the last three weeks alone, City of Hamilton bylaw enforcement officers issues 45 tickets to drivers parked on Woodley Lane; 27 tickets on Highway 8 between Woodley and Kirby Avenue; another 27 on King Street West between Woodley and Brock Street; 13 on Park St. W.; nine on Bond Street and three on Brock Street. City staff couldn't say if the illegally parked vehicles were related to people trying to access nearby trails or conservation areas.