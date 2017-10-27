Children's Aid Society of Hamilton launches Christmas hamper program

The Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton is launching its Christmas hamper and toy room program for the upcoming holiday season.

Last year, the Society provided more than 300 hampers to families in need and youth living independently on a tight budget. Each hamper includes gift cards, children’s pajamas, mittens/gloves, hats and scarves for each family member, a blanket, toys or family games, seasonal treats, crayons with colouring/activity books and wrapping paper.

Donations of full hampers and individual hamper can be delivered to the agency beginning Nov. 1.

“We are grateful to all of the individuals, families, service organizations, schools, and businesses that give so generously to families in need,” said Dominic Verticchio, Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton executive director.