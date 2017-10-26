Hamilton remains “large part” of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s future plans, says board chair Sandy Annunziata

Hamilton remains an important part of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s future plans and a “great partner,” says the chair of the board Sandy Annunziata.

“We value their partnership and friendship and they are a very, very large part of this ambitious vision we have,” said Annunziata in an interview.

The authority, which launched a new public relations campaign Oct. 25 called “#I (love) NPCA”, includes growing the authority over the next 100 years by acquiring up to 40,000 acres and planting a million trees.

The authority oversees a vast watershed that extends across the Niagara Region, and into Binbrook. The Niagara Region provides the authority with the bulk of its funding, but Hamilton contributes the second largest apportionment, which has been in dispute since 2015, but politicians have said the city is usually ignored by authority officials.

When the former authority chief administration officer, Carmen D’Angelo, changed how each municipality within the authority’s watershed is apportioned its levy, it meant Hamilton was required to pay at the time $1.2 million, more than half the $513,000 it paid in 2014. Hamilton councillors quickly launched an appeal to the Office of the Mining and Lands Commissioner, which is expected to make a decision on the apportionment later this year. Over the last two years the authority has requested Hamilton pay the higher levy, and politicians have refused to do so. This year the authority established Hamilton’s levy at $1.4 million.

The authority’s vice-chair James Kaspersetz, who is one of two Hamilton representatives on the authority’s board, acknowledged the city will not pay that amount this year. And he has heard from Hamilton councillors that the levy for Hamilton is unfair. He has also heard that councillors have questioned the value the city receives from the authority. If Hamilton loses the appeal, the city could be on the hook for over a $1 million it will have to pay the authority.

“We are still waiting for the decision,” said Kaspersetz.

Annunziata also didn’t want to comment on the levy decision. He said once it is made “we will assess and address” the decision.

Hamilton councillors have also talked about allowing the Hamilton Conservation Authority assume control of the Binbrook Conservation Authority that the Niagara authority oversees. But no action by Hamilton politicians have occurred, and Annunziata says nothing has been talked about the issue.

Despite the sometimes acrimonious relationship between the authority and Hamilton, Annunziata continues to see Hamilton as a positive partner. Annunziata, who is a Niagara Regional Coun. for Fort Erie, and recently hired new chief administration officer, Mark Brickell, have already appeared before St. Catharines Council and Wainfleet council to address recent complaints about the authority. Annunziata said he is “willing” to appear before Hamilton council and discuss the authority’s new plan.