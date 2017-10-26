Hamilton remains “large part” of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s future plans, says board chair Sandy Annunziata

Hamilton remains an important part of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s future plans and a “great partner,” says the chair of the board Sandy Annunziata.
“We value their partnership and friendship and they are a very, very large part of this ambitious vision we have,” said Annunziata in an interview.
The authority, which launched a new public relations campaign Oct. 25 called “#I (love) NPCA”, includes growing the authority over the next 100 years by acquiring up to 40,000 acres and planting a million trees.
The authority oversees a vast watershed that extends across the Niagara Region, and into Binbrook. The Niagara Region provides the authority with the bulk of its funding, but Hamilton contributes the second largest apportionment, which has been in dispute since 2015, but politicians have said the city is usually ignored by authority officials.
When the former authority chief administration officer, Carmen D’Angelo, changed how each municipality within the authority’s watershed is apportioned its levy, it meant Hamilton was required to pay at the time $1.2 million, more than half the $513,000 it paid in 2014. Hamilton councillors quickly launched an appeal to the Office of the Mining and Lands Commissioner, which is expected to make a decision on the apportionment later this year. Over the last two years the authority has requested Hamilton pay the higher levy, and politicians have refused to do so. This year the authority established Hamilton’s levy at $1.4 million.
The authority’s vice-chair James Kaspersetz, who is one of two Hamilton representatives on the authority’s board, acknowledged the city will not pay that amount this year. And he has heard from Hamilton councillors that the levy for Hamilton is unfair. He has also heard that councillors have questioned the value the city receives from the authority. If Hamilton loses the appeal, the city could be on the hook for over a $1 million it will have to pay the authority.
“We are still waiting for the decision,” said Kaspersetz.
Annunziata also didn’t want to comment on the levy decision. He said once it is made “we will assess and address” the decision.
Hamilton councillors have also talked about allowing the Hamilton Conservation Authority assume control of the Binbrook Conservation Authority that the Niagara authority oversees. But no action by Hamilton politicians have occurred, and Annunziata says nothing has been talked about the issue.
Despite the sometimes acrimonious relationship between the authority and Hamilton, Annunziata continues to see Hamilton as a positive partner. Annunziata, who is a Niagara Regional Coun. for Fort Erie, and recently hired new chief administration officer, Mark Brickell, have already appeared before St. Catharines Council and Wainfleet council to address recent complaints about the authority. Annunziata said he is “willing” to appear before Hamilton council and discuss the authority’s new plan.
“I would be thrilled to go to Hamilton to answer questions and address issues,” he said. “I have no plans to go there.”
Authority officials usually appear annually before Hamilton’s general issues committee sometime in January to discuss the group’s latest budget request.
Annunziata said the new public relations campaign builds upon the authority’s 2014-2017 strategic plan. He said over the years there have been “some uncertainty” about the decisions that have occurred, but the changes were “critical” to move the authority forward.
A few of the initiatives include a 100-year water quality improvement plan; to plant one million trees and three million native species plants; forging new partnerships and dialogue with the people of the watershed; pursue innovative technology and data integration; and create a 100-year land plan that involves acquiring between 25,000 and 40,000 acres of property.
“This is innovative and ground-breaking stuff,” said Annunziata.
Brickell said the new campaign is an opportunity for the authority to “put to rest a lot of the issues at the NPCA” including criticisms about employee layoffs and bullying. He talked about how the authority is have “very productive dialogue” with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union in a “very respectful” way. Brickell announced that two front-line staff, who had been laid off, are now returning to work at the authority.
“We are here to send out a clear message that we love the NPCA,” said Brickell.
The campaign, which includes a social media component, is also an attempt to rebrand the authority after nearly a year of controversy that has seen protests at council meetings and authority board meetings; area MPPs and Niagara and Hamilton councils calling for an audit of the authority’s finances; legal challenges by St. Catharines resident Ed Smith, and in response the authority counter-suing the individual; the resignation of one board member, who at the time accused some board members of bullying him; disagreement among board members who were concerned about the direction of the authority; and St. Catharines council’s proposed motion to ask the Ontario government to install a supervisor to oversee the authority. St. Catharines politicians held off on the decision until a report is completed in January. In addition, the Auditor-General of Ontario, Bonnie Lysyk, announced this week her office will be conducting an audit of the authority’s finances. It is unknown when or how long the audit will occur.
“We have utmost confidence in the audit,” said Annunziata. “I invited (the auditor general of Ontario) to meet the (authority’s) audit committee.”
