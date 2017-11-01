Hamilton Out of the Cold returns

It’s a long-running program that offers free hot meals to anyone who wants one, or needs one.

Hamilton Out of the Cold brought its dinner program back to St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church on Concession Street for a third year starting today. The program is slated to begin a fourth year at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church on Mohawk Road West on Monday.

“The demand is very strong,” said Glenn Leman, executive director of Hamilton Out of the Cold, which served 1,083 dinners at St. Stephen last year and 987 meals at Immanuel.

Across the city, it served nearly 28,000 meals in 2016.

The charitable organization began in December 1997 at the James Street Baptist Church and was modelled after the Toronto Out of the Cold program which began in January, 1987, following the death of a homeless man.

Hamilton Out of the Cold runs nine other dinner programs and a breakfast program in the lower city.

At the two Mountain churches, volunteers begin arriving around noon to make the soup.

When the doors open at 5 p.m., visitors are welcomed by a small army of volunteers who serve them a bowl of soup and bread followed by vegetables and a meat or poultry dish and then some fruit for dessert or to take home with them.

Leman said all of their nutritious meals are made in the church kitchens and the menu varies from week to week.

Visitors can range in number from 55 to 80 and the only thing they are asked for at the door is to provide a first name.