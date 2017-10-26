Hamilton man arrested for Dundas convenience store robbery

A 61-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Dundas.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a convenience store robbery. A man, dressed as a woman, complete with a blond wig and miniskirt, used a sharp-edged weapon to threaten the lone employee and steal cigarettes.

The Hamilton man has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

If you have any information, contact Det. Const. David Brewster of the BEAR Unit by calling 905-546-8925.