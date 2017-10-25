Keep current Hamilton’s current ward boundary structure intact, say residents

Georgina Beattie, a former Stoney Creek councillor, who lives in Winona, was critical of the entire ward boundary review. She said the public meetings across the city were poorly attended; the process was confusing for some people, and the result is a small number of people are forcing the ward boundary change.

Watson and Associates stated that about 500 people attended 18 public meetings or by submitting surveys.

She was also critical about the City of Hamilton settlement with Richardson, which was established without resident input.

“It does not speak to public engagement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Williams, who oversaw Watson and Associates conduct the ward boundary review, testified earlier in the day that he “stands by” the recommendation to support Hamilton council’s final preferred ward boundary option. That option only made a few tweaks to the boundaries in Stoney Creek and the Mountain. It is considerablely different than the two consultant options that included a 16-ward proposal that would establish similar population designations for all wards.

Williams testified that creating the two ward boundary options involved not just focusing on representation by population, but other factors, such as geography and community of interest.

He told Rob Dobricki, the other appellant who appealed council’s decision, the 16-ward boundary option “worked quite well. People were surprised how well it worked.”

He said once Hamilton politicians rejected the consultant’s options, Williams was willing to receive further information from politicians. The consultants received the information through the city clerk’s office.

“We choose to act on it,” he said.

Williams agreed with Dobrucki that under the Hamilton politicians’ preferred ward boundary option wards 6, 7, and 8 had two and a half times the population of both Flamborough wards and Dundas.

“It’s not just representation by population,” he told Dobrucki. “It depends upon other things. It may be justifiable.”

The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.