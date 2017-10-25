Keep current Hamilton’s current ward boundary structure intact, say residents

Hamilton residents from the mountain, west Hamilton and Winona urged the Ontario Municipal Board to keep the current ward boundary structure in place.
Randy Chappel, president of the Gourley Park Community Association, said during a special evening Ontario Municipal Board evening session Oct 24 held at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre, said ward boundary changes proposed by consultants Watson and Associates would remove neighbourhoods from Ward 8.
He said under the two preferred ward boundary options by the consultants, it would mean, for instance, splitting the Gourley Park and other associations into two different wards.
Another Ward 8 resident Anne Flanagan said the proposed ward boundary options proposed by Watson and Associates would make Ward 8 “unrecognizable” and “too instrusive.”
She told the board’s executive chair, Dr. Bruce Krushelnicki, that it has been “downtown activists” who have been calling for a review of the ward boundaries and not suburban residents.
Colleen Wickens, a resident of Ward 8, who also works in Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead’s office, said the consultant’s proposed ward boundary options would upset the growing neighbourhoods around Mohawk College.
“The (entire) area should be considered a community of interest,” she said.
All the Ward 8 residents who appeared before the board supported the Hamilton council’s ward boundary proposal that was approved in February. The Ontario Municipal Board hearing is reviewing that decision after two appellants appealed it. One appellant, Mark Richardson, reached a settlement with the City of Hamilton, that included removing a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and locating it in Dundas.
Susan Creer, a resident of Main Street West, opposed the proposal, arguing she didn’t believe a Dundas councillor would properly represent west Hamilton residents and their needs.
“I would want our area to stay the way it is,” said Creer, who was one of 11 people who spoke at the hearing, including a number of Ainslie Wood residents who rejected losing a portion of their neighbourhood to Dundas.
Georgina Beattie, a former Stoney Creek councillor, who lives in Winona, was critical of the entire ward boundary review. She said the public meetings across the city were poorly attended; the process was confusing for some people, and the result is a small number of people are forcing the ward boundary change.
Watson and Associates stated that about 500 people attended 18 public meetings or by submitting surveys.
She was also critical about the City of Hamilton settlement with Richardson, which was established without resident input.
“It does not speak to public engagement,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Williams, who oversaw Watson and Associates conduct the ward boundary review, testified earlier in the day that he “stands by” the recommendation to support Hamilton council’s final preferred ward boundary option. That option only made a few tweaks to the boundaries in Stoney Creek and the Mountain. It is considerablely different than the two consultant options that included a 16-ward proposal that would establish similar population designations for all wards.
Williams testified that creating the two ward boundary options involved not just focusing on representation by population, but other factors, such as geography and community of interest.
He told Rob Dobricki, the other appellant who appealed council’s decision, the 16-ward boundary option “worked quite well. People were surprised how well it worked.”
He said once Hamilton politicians rejected the consultant’s options, Williams was willing to receive further information from politicians. The consultants received the information through the city clerk’s office.
“We choose to act on it,” he said.
Williams agreed with Dobrucki that under the Hamilton politicians’ preferred ward boundary option wards 6, 7, and 8 had two and a half times the population of both Flamborough wards and Dundas.
“It’s not just representation by population,” he told Dobrucki. “It depends upon other things. It may be justifiable.”
The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.
