Auditor General of Ontario to conduct audit of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority

The on-again off-again audit of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is now on.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority chair Sandy Annunziata announced to a room full of employees at Ball Falls Oct. 25 Auditor General of Ontario Bonnie Lysyk will conduct an financial audit of the organization.

"We are thrilled," said Annunziata in an interview. "Our only question is why did it take so long? We couldn't be happier."

Annunziata said he spoke to Lysyk Oct. 25 about the audit, but he didn’t know when it will begin or how long. He said he has been in communications with Lysyk over the last few months.

“Whatever she wants, I invite her here to meet with our own audit committee,” said Annunziata. “But so far there are no details.”

Welland NDP MPP Cindy Forster, a critic of the authority, introduced a motion Oct. 25 before the provincial Standing Committee on Public Accounts for the Auditor General to conduct a full audit on the authority.

“For too long, the NPCA has operated in secrecy, with no oversight or transparency,” said Forster. “Niagara families have a right to know about the operations of their conservation authority.”

Last month the auditor-general’s office notified the authority it had declined an invitation to conduct a value-for-money audit. In an interview with Hamilton Community News Christine Pedias, the Auditor-General’s spokesperson stated the agency was “focused on other audits.”

At a special authority board meeting in April, members voted unanimously to repeal a motion approved in February calling for the authority to hire an independent agency to oversee an operations audit and to accept the auditor general’s office to conduct an audit of the authority.

A number of area MPPs, as well as surrounding municipalities, including Hamilton, have called on the authority to abandon its internal audit process and accept the auditor general’s offer to conduct an audit.