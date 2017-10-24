Hamilton sees higher dividends and opportunities in proposed Alectra merger with Guelph, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger

“There would be additional opportunities for increased dividends,” said Eisenberger. “I think it’s a good news story.”

Bentz said if Guelph council approves the deal in December, Alectra’s shareholders – the various municipalities such as Markham, Barrie, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Hamilton - would soon follow with votes scheduled on the deal.

If all the shareholders approve the deal, then Alectra officials would seek approval from the Ontario Energy Board, which could take place sometime in mid to late 2018.

Bentz said Alectra has no further plans to seek out merger plans with other utilities. But Alectra is considering whether to buy the 50 per cent share of Collus Powerstream, which it co-owns with the Town of Collingwood.

The municipality announced Oct. 23 it was preparing to sell its share of the utility company. Under a 2012 agreement Collingwood has a requirement to offer the shares to Alectra. The potential cost to the municipality is upwards of $13 million.

“The town is reviewing its options there now,” said Bentz.

Alectra officials promised Hamilton councillors in 2015 the merged company would be able to cut hydro rates by six per cent over the next 25 years, resulting in savings of about $40 for the average homeowner and increased dividends.

But Alectra officials acknowledge those dividends to municipalities, including Hamilton are potentially more than forecast. For instance, Hamilton was projected to receive about $4 million in the first year of the merger. This year city officials are budgeting for about $6 million.

“I said at the time (Horizon officials) were conservative in their projections,” says Eisenberger. “This will benefit not only Hamilton but all across the municipalities. They will provide additional dollars for what municipalities want to do.”

Hamilton is using about $3 million of its dividends this year to help pay for the mayor’s 10-year, $50 million poverty reduction plan that involves building and maintaining affordable housing.

“Some people were saying we were taking the majority of the dividends,” he said. “Not even close. Only half.”

Bentz said the higher dividends are the result of the “synergies” of merging four utilities together.

He said the forecast now is for the utility company to provide larger dividends to shareholders over the next few years.

“We are working very diligently to activate those synergies to all the municipalities,” said Bentz.