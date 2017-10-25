Mohawk student leaders call for resumption of talks

The Mohawk Students’ Association has joined student groups from seven other community colleges in calling for a resumption of contract talks in the strike by professors, teachers, counselors and librarians at 24 colleges that is now into its second week.

MSA president Samantha Hoover said the student groups signed a letter last week that was sent to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Advanced Education and Skills Development minister Deb Mathews and negotiators for the Ontario Public Service Union and the College Employer Council calling for a resumption of talks.

Hoover said the letter outlines the students’ top three concerns.

“Students wanting to be in the classroom receiving the education they paid for,” she said. “The quality of education will eventually decrease because course materials will have to be condensed to make up for the semester and any extension or compression of a semester will cause undue stress on students, both domestic and international, which will potentially include financial hardship.”