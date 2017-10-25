Mohawk student leaders call for resumption of talks

The Mohawk Students’ Association has joined student groups from seven other community colleges in calling for a resumption of contract talks in the strike by professors, teachers, counselors and librarians at 24 colleges that is now into its second week.
MSA president Samantha Hoover said the student groups signed a letter last week that was sent to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Advanced Education and Skills Development minister Deb Mathews and negotiators for the Ontario Public Service Union and the College Employer Council calling for a resumption of talks.
Hoover said the letter outlines the students’ top three concerns.
“Students wanting to be in the classroom receiving the education they paid for,” she said. “The quality of education will eventually decrease because course materials will have to be condensed to make up for the semester and any extension or compression of a semester will cause undue stress on students, both domestic and international, which will potentially include financial hardship.”
The letter, signed by Hoover along with student union presidents at Niagara, Fanshawe, Seneca, Confederation, Humber, Sheridan and St. Clair colleges also asks for a meeting with the Wynne, Mathews and bargaining committee chairs from both sides at the Ontario Legislature today (Thursday).
As of press time, Hoover said that request has not been answered and no new contract talks had been announced.
The letter has also gone out to 15 MPPS including Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor, Hamilton Centre MPP and NDP leader Andrea Horwath, Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale MPP Ted McMeekin, Hamilton East MPP Paul Miller and Niagara West-Glanbrook MPP Stan Oosterhoff.
Some 12,000 faculty walked out on Oct. 16 affecting more than half a million students.
Among the key bargaining issues for the union is the growing number of non-full-time contract faculty and academic freedom.
The colleges are offering a four year contract extension that includes a 7.5 percent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.
At the Mohawk College picket line the mood remains upbeat according to Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240.
He’s hoping the students will pressure the province to get the talks started again.
After some frayed nerves and close calls at the Fennell campus entrances last week Ondercin-Bourne said as of Monday the union would be setting up portable sawhorse type barriers across the driveways when the crossing light turns green and removing them when it turns red.
“The police told us right from the start, when the light’s red for pedestrians, it’s red for us too and that’s fine,” he said.
