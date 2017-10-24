Winona Peach Festival asking for community’s help in bringing new Peter and Paula Peach mascot heads home

Winona Peach Festival organizers are urging the public to be on the lookout for two “giant peaches” on Oct. 31.

Grants, social media and sponsorship chair Debbie Bramer says the festival’s new Peter and Paula Peach mascot heads were stolen the week before this year’s event from the peach hut at Winona Park. The mascot heads – valued at $10,000 – were going to be unveiled as part of the 50th festivities Aug. 25 to 27 at the park.

“We don’t think that the thieves knew what they stole because the heads were in two boxes,” Bramer said, adding the festival doesn’t even have photos of them as they were stolen not long after the event received them. “But we do think that they’ll probably show up around Halloween time, because what else are you going to do with the costumes?”

The heads weren’t the only items stolen.