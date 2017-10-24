Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre gets some light

Stoney Creek residents will have to avoid the construction area at the Municipal Service Centre as work is underway to improve the building.

The City of Hamilton is replacing the barrel vault skylights located at the top of the former Stoney Creek City Hall building on Jones Road after an inspection found the lights were “at the end of their service life and required replacement,” stated Clorinda Pagliari, communications officer for the City of Hamilton.

Pagliari said there were a “number of leaks” and the repairs over the years to the skylights did not fix the problem.

The city awarded a contract to Bestco Construction for $422,000 to conduct the work after tendering the project over the summer.

There was a delay in the delivering of the glass for the skylight replacement, said Pagliari, so construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“The window wall system is aesthetically representative of the original skylights and less likely to leak in the future,” stated Pagliari.

The contractor has blocked off the main entrance to the building, while the lobby area inside the structure is also cordoned off.

This is the second renovation the city has undertaken at the municipal service centre, which also houses meeting rooms, a branch of the Hamilton Public Library and the RCMP. Less than a year ago, the city built an accessible concrete ramp, including hand rails and fixed the walkway leading to the building.

The building was formerly the city hall for the City of Stoney Creek prior to amalgamation. After the merger, Hamilton converted the structure to provide municipal services to local residents.