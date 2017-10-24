Hamilton police looking for Mountain convenience store robber

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on the Mountain on Oct. 20.

Const. Jerome Stewart says a man armed with a “sharp-edged weapon” entered a variety store in the area of Upper Sherman and Fennell avenues just before midnight and demanded cash from an employee.

He obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot heading west on Fennell Avenue, he said.

No one injured.