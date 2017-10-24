Hamilton consultant says rural areas are 'different' for effective political representation

In the 1991 Supreme Court of Canada decision involving the electoral boundaries in Saskatchewan (referred to as the Carter decision), the court held the right to “effective representation” under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms would include not just representation by population, but other factors such as geography, community history, community interest and representation of minorities.

Williams was the City of Hamilton’s second witness to testify in the Ontario Municipal Board hearing on council’s approval of its preferred ward boundary option. Rob Dobrucki has appealed Hamilton council’s approval of its ward boundary option.

The board has set aside three hours Oct. 24 to allow for about 25 people to make presentations to the board. The residents represent a variety of areas in Hamilton including from Flamborough and the Ainslie Wood community. One person will be discussing the impact of ward boundaries on visible minorities.

Watson and Associations provided councillors with two options after reviewing the city’s current ward boundary: a 15-ward boundary structure and a 16-ward boundary option that addressed Hamilton’s growing population. Politicians refuted those options and created their own option, which was approved in February.

A proposed settlement with one of the appellants who appealed the decision to the board, Mark Richardson, proposed carving out a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and locating it into Dundas.

Williams told the hearing council’s preferred ward boundary structure meets the guiding principles of representing the population of the city.

“It results in effective representation,” said Williams. He urged the board chair to approve the “preferred option.”

The chairs are under pressure to make a decision on the appeal by the end of the year in order for any new ward boundary option to take effect in time for the 2018 municipal election.

The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.