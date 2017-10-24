Hamilton consultant says rural areas are 'different' for effective political representation

Should people in one area of Hamilton receive a disproportionate impact in a municipal election?
It’s a question that was at the heart of the discussion during the third day of an Ontario Municipal Board hearing on Hamilton’s ward boundary at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre Oct. 23.
Robert Williams, who oversaw Hamilton’s ward boundary review on behalf of the city’s consultants, Watson and Associates, said Ward 14, which is a predominately rural area in Flamborough, was established because of its community of interest.
“It’s different,” said Willliams during his testimony.
He said residents in rural neighbourhoods live in a distinctive areas and they have a community of interest.
He said political representation in Canada is based upon geography and what residents have in common.
Yet Ontario Municipal Board chair Bruce Krushelnicki asked “what makes the rural (area) special?”
Krushelnicki, referring to the evidence that had been presented by Bill Freeman, a historian and sociologist who testified earlier in the hearing that Ward 14 had a higher average income than the rest of the city and the economy was a mixture of agriculture, industrial and small businesses, questioned the people wasn’t any different than in other parts of the city.
He said wards are not created to accommodate other specific groups, such as steelworkers, or a particularly ethnic group or even an economic collection of people, so why is there so much emphasize put on creating rural wards?
“Outside the urban area, (the rural area) has to be looked differently,” said Williams, a political science professor who taught at the University of Waterloo for 35 years. “It’s representation.”
In the 1991 Supreme Court of Canada decision involving the electoral boundaries in Saskatchewan (referred to as the Carter decision), the court held the right to “effective representation” under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms would include not just representation by population, but other factors such as geography, community history, community interest and representation of minorities.
Williams was the City of Hamilton’s second witness to testify in the Ontario Municipal Board hearing on council’s approval of its preferred ward boundary option. Rob Dobrucki has appealed Hamilton council’s approval of its ward boundary option.
The board has set aside three hours Oct. 24 to allow for about 25 people to make presentations to the board. The residents represent a variety of areas in Hamilton including from Flamborough and the Ainslie Wood community. One person will be discussing the impact of ward boundaries on visible minorities.
Watson and Associations provided councillors with two options after reviewing the city’s current ward boundary: a 15-ward boundary structure and a 16-ward boundary option that addressed Hamilton’s growing population. Politicians refuted those options and created their own option, which was approved in February.
A proposed settlement with one of the appellants who appealed the decision to the board, Mark Richardson, proposed carving out a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and locating it into Dundas.
Williams told the hearing council’s preferred ward boundary structure meets the guiding principles of representing the population of the city.
“It results in effective representation,” said Williams. He urged the board chair to approve the “preferred option.”
The chairs are under pressure to make a decision on the appeal by the end of the year in order for any new ward boundary option to take effect in time for the 2018 municipal election.
The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.
Should people in one area of Hamilton receive a disproportionate impact in a municipal election?
It’s a question that was at the heart of the discussion during the third day of an Ontario Municipal Board hearing on Hamilton’s ward boundary at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre Oct. 23.
Robert Williams, who oversaw Hamilton’s ward boundary review on behalf of the city’s consultants, Watson and Associates, said Ward 14, which is a predominately rural area in Flamborough, was established because of its community of interest.
“It’s different,” said Willliams during his testimony.
He said residents in rural neighbourhoods live in a distinctive areas and they have a community of interest.
He said political representation in Canada is based upon geography and what residents have in common.
Yet Ontario Municipal Board chair Bruce Krushelnicki asked “what makes the rural (area) special?”
Krushelnicki, referring to the evidence that had been presented by Bill Freeman, a historian and sociologist who testified earlier in the hearing that Ward 14 had a higher average income than the rest of the city and the economy was a mixture of agriculture, industrial and small businesses, questioned the people wasn’t any different than in other parts of the city.
He said wards are not created to accommodate other specific groups, such as steelworkers, or a particularly ethnic group or even an economic collection of people, so why is there so much emphasize put on creating rural wards?
“Outside the urban area, (the rural area) has to be looked differently,” said Williams, a political science professor who taught at the University of Waterloo for 35 years. “It’s representation.”
In the 1991 Supreme Court of Canada decision involving the electoral boundaries in Saskatchewan (referred to as the Carter decision), the court held the right to “effective representation” under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms would include not just representation by population, but other factors such as geography, community history, community interest and representation of minorities.
Williams was the City of Hamilton’s second witness to testify in the Ontario Municipal Board hearing on council’s approval of its preferred ward boundary option. Rob Dobrucki has appealed Hamilton council’s approval of its ward boundary option.
The board has set aside three hours Oct. 24 to allow for about 25 people to make presentations to the board. The residents represent a variety of areas in Hamilton including from Flamborough and the Ainslie Wood community. One person will be discussing the impact of ward boundaries on visible minorities.
Watson and Associations provided councillors with two options after reviewing the city’s current ward boundary: a 15-ward boundary structure and a 16-ward boundary option that addressed Hamilton’s growing population. Politicians refuted those options and created their own option, which was approved in February.
A proposed settlement with one of the appellants who appealed the decision to the board, Mark Richardson, proposed carving out a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and locating it into Dundas.
Williams told the hearing council’s preferred ward boundary structure meets the guiding principles of representing the population of the city.
“It results in effective representation,” said Williams. He urged the board chair to approve the “preferred option.”
The chairs are under pressure to make a decision on the appeal by the end of the year in order for any new ward boundary option to take effect in time for the 2018 municipal election.
The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.
Should people in one area of Hamilton receive a disproportionate impact in a municipal election?
It’s a question that was at the heart of the discussion during the third day of an Ontario Municipal Board hearing on Hamilton’s ward boundary at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre Oct. 23.
Robert Williams, who oversaw Hamilton’s ward boundary review on behalf of the city’s consultants, Watson and Associates, said Ward 14, which is a predominately rural area in Flamborough, was established because of its community of interest.
“It’s different,” said Willliams during his testimony.
He said residents in rural neighbourhoods live in a distinctive areas and they have a community of interest.
He said political representation in Canada is based upon geography and what residents have in common.
Yet Ontario Municipal Board chair Bruce Krushelnicki asked “what makes the rural (area) special?”
Krushelnicki, referring to the evidence that had been presented by Bill Freeman, a historian and sociologist who testified earlier in the hearing that Ward 14 had a higher average income than the rest of the city and the economy was a mixture of agriculture, industrial and small businesses, questioned the people wasn’t any different than in other parts of the city.
He said wards are not created to accommodate other specific groups, such as steelworkers, or a particularly ethnic group or even an economic collection of people, so why is there so much emphasize put on creating rural wards?
“Outside the urban area, (the rural area) has to be looked differently,” said Williams, a political science professor who taught at the University of Waterloo for 35 years. “It’s representation.”
In the 1991 Supreme Court of Canada decision involving the electoral boundaries in Saskatchewan (referred to as the Carter decision), the court held the right to “effective representation” under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms would include not just representation by population, but other factors such as geography, community history, community interest and representation of minorities.
Williams was the City of Hamilton’s second witness to testify in the Ontario Municipal Board hearing on council’s approval of its preferred ward boundary option. Rob Dobrucki has appealed Hamilton council’s approval of its ward boundary option.
The board has set aside three hours Oct. 24 to allow for about 25 people to make presentations to the board. The residents represent a variety of areas in Hamilton including from Flamborough and the Ainslie Wood community. One person will be discussing the impact of ward boundaries on visible minorities.
Watson and Associations provided councillors with two options after reviewing the city’s current ward boundary: a 15-ward boundary structure and a 16-ward boundary option that addressed Hamilton’s growing population. Politicians refuted those options and created their own option, which was approved in February.
A proposed settlement with one of the appellants who appealed the decision to the board, Mark Richardson, proposed carving out a portion of Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and locating it into Dundas.
Williams told the hearing council’s preferred ward boundary structure meets the guiding principles of representing the population of the city.
“It results in effective representation,” said Williams. He urged the board chair to approve the “preferred option.”
The chairs are under pressure to make a decision on the appeal by the end of the year in order for any new ward boundary option to take effect in time for the 2018 municipal election.
The hearing is scheduled to continue until Oct. 27.