Mohawk Road on-ramp to Highway 403 “stuck in mud,” says Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson

The long-sought after project to build a Mohawk Road on-ramp to Highway 403 seems to be spinning its wheels.

A frustrated Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said recently the negotiations between the City of Hamilton and the provincial transportation ministry is “stuck in mud.”

“(The province) came back with all kinds of conditions that are unreasonable,” said Ferguson.

But Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin remained upbeat about the project, arguing Hamilton was expected to be involved in the planning and “at least part of the financing.”

“That is nothing new,” he said. “There are technical things that need to be worked out. I’m optimistic (the agreement) will be happen. When exactly I don’t know.”

This past February Hamilton councillors gave the green light for staff to negotiate an agreement with the provincial government to construct and maintain an on-ramp from Mohawk Road to the westbound Highway 403 in Ancaster.

Sadi Lapshinoff, spokesperson for the transportation ministry, stated that the province and the city are working to “finalize the legal agreement” for the proposed Mohawk Road on-ramp.

She stated that the preliminary design of the project is completed and the detail design “will start soon” after the legal agreement is finished.

The proposed construction of the on-ramp has been estimated to cost just over $4 million. The city has budgeted over $1.8 million, with the other $2.2 million yet to be incorporated into the city’s future capital budgets. But the estimated cost of is dated and needs to be updated, said city staff.

The province is requiring the city to install an Automatic Queue-end Warning System and pay upfront the present-value cost to operate and maintain the ramp for the next 50 years. City staff had stated both conditions are new and further discussions are necessary to determine the final cost of the project.