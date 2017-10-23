Students and families invited to HWDSB Pathways information night

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is expecting hundreds of students, parents and guardians at LIUNA Station Wednesday, Nov. 1 for the fifth annual Pathways information night, which showcases the wide variety of programs it offers.

The HWDSB event – supported by the Industry-Education Council of Hamilton (IEC Hamilton) – will help students in grades 7 to 12 find programs and opportunities that move them toward their goals. It features the many programs at HWDSB secondary schools and the many ways to learn, including self-directed, experiential, co-op programs and volunteer opportunities with our community partners.

“At HWDSB, we encourage students to explore their options in pursuing their education,” said Bill Torrens, superintendent of program. “Our Pathways night is for all students who see themselves going into university, college, an apprenticeship, community living, or directly to the workplace after they graduate from one of our schools, and is designed to help students find their education path.”

Some of the programs and ways of learning on hand will include Specialist High Skills Majors, Experiential Learning, International Baccalaureate, Dual Credits, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, English as a Second Language, French Immersion, Special Education and E-Learning. The event welcomes the support of IEC Hamilton for the third year in a row.