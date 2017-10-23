Hamilton’s Jeff Peller withdraws legal challenge against Tory party over nomination

Hamilton businessman Jeff Peller has withdrawn his legal challenge against the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party’s nomination meeting held last spring in the riding of for the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

In a jointed statement released Oct. 22, Peller and the Tory party said Peller “acknowledges the PC Party’s power to control their internal candidate selection process.”

Further, in the statement Peller “offers his endorsement of and support for Patrick Brown and the PC Party of Ontario” for the June 2018 provincial election.

Peller had finished third in the riding association’s May 7 nomination meeting held at Ancaster High School. Ben Levitt was declared the winner by party president Rick Dysktra after winning on the third ballot over Vikram Singh.

In the statement, Peller does not endorse the winner of the nomination Levitt.

Peller had stated when he filed his legal documents that he was concerned about how the nomination process was organized, calling it “a sideshow masquerading as a democratic process.”

In addition, Peller stated in his court documents Tory officials did not follow party rules and “recklessly disregarded ballots as ‘spoiled’ that were otherwise legitimate.”

Both Singh and Peller filed internal appeals to the PC party executive alleging problems at the credential desk and ballot issues. The voting took place in the cafeteria at Ancaster High School.

Singh launched his own legal challenge against the party arguing the Tory executive contravened the party’s constitution. Singh’s motion asks the court to declare him the riding nominee for next spring’s provincial election or that another nomination meeting be held instead.

Singh’s claim, which has not been proven in court, is that there was a “wrongful insertion of false ballots” during the six-hour-long nomination process and that there were “irregularities” at the credentials desk.