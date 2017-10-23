Cardinal Newman students go green for Waste Reduction Week

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary and schools across the country joined thousands who were going green for Waste Reduction Week, from Oct. 16 to 22.

The campaign was established in 2001 by Waste Reduction Canada. Each day of Waste Reduction Week features a different theme to raise awareness on current waste issues. The campaign was created to empower Canadians to change their habits and make more conscious environmental decisions.

The national campaign builds awareness around issues of sustainable and responsible consumption. The campaign promotes eco-friendly appliances and ways to preserve the environment. It also promotes actions that reduce disposal and conserve natural resources.

Monuments across Canada were lit up in blue and green to celebrate Waste Reduction Week.

The campaign alligns with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board's improvement plan.

The Catholic board actively supports environmental initiatives and practices in school. This includes minimizing waste, keeping school ground clean, conserving energy and the use of blue bins.

Some schools across the board took the Waste-Free Lunch Challenge, which encourages students to use containers and eat healthier food without wrappers. The result is a litter-free lunch and less food going to waste.

Cardinal Newman contributed to the campaign through its eco team, which gave students the opportunity to volunteer to pick up garbage around the school for Christian Service hours.

Cardinal Newman student Joy Mudjar, a member of the eco-team felt that being a part of this club allows her to give back to the environment and make a positive change in the world.

“The eco team gives me an opportunity to give back to the environment," she said. "Cleaning up litter and trash allows me to make a difference. Even though it’s nothing big, small changes can make a big change in the world. It just takes one person to start the movement to see a difference with just a thought and an action and it will succeed.”

