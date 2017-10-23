Saltfleet edges Sherwood in field hockey final

Hunter Cooper’s goal in the final minutes of the first half stood up as the winner as the Saltfleet Storm edged the defending champion Sherwood Saints 1-0 in the Hamilton public high school Division 1 field hockey final.

The game was played under blustery conditions on the turf at Sir Winston Churchill high school on Monday afternoon.

Cooper said her goal was set up by a pass from Nikki McDonald.

“It came across the slot and I got a lucky tip off it and it ended up going in the corner,” said 16-year-old Grade 11 student.

The Storm dominated much of the first half and could have run up a two or three goal lead if not for the stellar goalkeeping of Grade 10 student Emily Williams in the Sherwood net.

“She kept coming out and making a lot of kicks,” said Cooper. “She’s very aggressive and we were just lucky to get it by her.”

Sherwood has some chances to tie the game in the second half but Saltfleet goalie Skyler Cooper made a couple of big save including one off Monique Kepple who was in alone on her around the 15 minute mark of the half.

“It was intense,” noted Sherwood’s Chelsea Fletcher, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student who was in her final game as a Saint. “There was a lot of pressure on us.”

Fletcher said getting scored on late in the first half “Hit us a little bit, but she added, “all in all, we played a really good game.”

Saints co-coach Jackie Brown said they expect to lose about half of their starting line-up to graduation.