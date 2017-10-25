Michael Chris-Ike tearing up the gridiron

“I like the intensity and the atmosphere,” said Chris-Ike, one of the team's captains.

He didn’t play football until Grade 9.

“I was a soccer player and I did track,” said Chris-Ike, who noted football is an institution at STM and he wanted to be part of it.

The modest young man with a big smile is quick to credit his teammates and particularly the Knights’ offensive line for opening holes for him to dart through. More uses a ground and pound game and so far this season no opponent has been able to shut it down.

“We believe if we’re going to run, we’re going to run and no team can stop that,” said Chris-Ike, who loves carrying the ball into open field between the tackles.

“It’s easier to go straight up the field and get more yards,” he said. “I’ll run into anybody, I’ll run into linebackers.”

This season Chris-Ike is also chasing down opposition running backs and quarterbacks as a defensive end, although Silvestri noted the coaching staff is cognizant about not overworking the teen on offence or defence.

He’s often taken out of a game well before the end of the fourth quarter after he’s picked up 200 yards and a few majors.

“If we kept him in to the end, it would be scary to imagine the numbers he would really compile,” Silvestri said.

Along with Chris-Ike’s powerful ground game, the Knights this season have a stellar defence that has been shutting down the opposition.

Through five games, the Knights have only allowed 14 points and three of their wins have been shutouts.



