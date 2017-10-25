Michael Chris-Ike tearing up the gridiron

When you amass 1,011 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in only five games you are bound to get noticed.
Just ask Michael Chris-Ike.
The 18-year-old running back with the 5-0 St. Thomas More Knights is being touted as one of the best high school senior footballers and university football prospects to ever come out of Hamilton.
“I would have to say he’s the best (running back) we’ve ever had,” said STM head coach Claudio Silvestri, who has been coaching More football players for the past 18 years. “Michael leads by example and everybody feeds off his energy.”
McMaster Marauders head coach Greg Knox called the six-foot-two, 210-pound running back with blazing speed “physically gifted and a dynamic athlete” who Mac is trying to recruit.
“We’d love to have him in a Marauder uniform,” Knox said. “He’s s top prospect and by all accounts he looks a lot like a feature back in anyone’s offence.”
Canadian universities aren’t the only ones interested. Silvestri noted officials from NCAA Division 1 schools Syracuse, the University of Connecticut and Albany University have been scouting the fifth-year player.
Clint Uttley, a former McGill University football coach now lead analyst for the Canada Football Chat website, ranks Chris-Ike 27th out of the top 100 senior high school football players in the country.
“Once he gets in the open field, it’s pretty much over.” Uttley said.
As for Chris-Ike, he’s just having fun this season.
“I like the intensity and the atmosphere,” said Chris-Ike, one of the team's captains.
He didn’t play football until Grade 9.
“I was a soccer player and I did track,” said Chris-Ike, who noted football is an institution at STM and he wanted to be part of it.
The modest young man with a big smile is quick to credit his teammates and particularly the Knights’ offensive line for opening holes for him to dart through. More uses a ground and pound game and so far this season no opponent has been able to shut it down.
“We believe if we’re going to run, we’re going to run and no team can stop that,” said Chris-Ike, who loves carrying the ball into open field between the tackles.
“It’s easier to go straight up the field and get more yards,” he said. “I’ll run into anybody, I’ll run into linebackers.”
This season Chris-Ike is also chasing down opposition running backs and quarterbacks as a defensive end, although Silvestri noted the coaching staff is cognizant about not overworking the teen on offence or defence.
He’s often taken out of a game well before the end of the fourth quarter after he’s picked up 200 yards and a few majors.
“If we kept him in to the end, it would be scary to imagine the numbers he would really compile,” Silvestri said.
Along with Chris-Ike’s powerful ground game, the Knights this season have a stellar defence that has been shutting down the opposition.
Through five games, the Knights have only allowed 14 points and three of their wins have been shutouts.
