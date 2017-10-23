Hamilton not investigating alternatives to ammonia at city-owned arenas

Hamilton will continue to rely on inspections by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and its own internal protocols to ensure the safe handling of ammonia at municipal arenas, says a city spokesperson.

The use of ammonia as an arena ice refrigerant was thrust into the spotlight when three workers died following an ammonia leak in Fernie, B.C. on Oct. 17.

Ammonia is often used in mechanical refrigeration systems, including those found in ice rinks. The gas is colourless and toxic if inhaled.

City of Hamilton spokesperson Suzanne Vukosavljevic said all of the city’s indoor and outdoor arenas use ammonia as the refrigerant, except for two locations. Two arenas still use an aerosol propellant known commercially as Freon, but those ice surfaces are expected to also be converted to ammonia over the next few years.