Hamilton not investigating alternatives to ammonia at city-owned arenas

Hamilton will continue to rely on inspections by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and its own internal protocols to ensure the safe handling of ammonia at municipal arenas, says a city spokesperson.
The use of ammonia as an arena ice refrigerant was thrust into the spotlight when three workers died following an ammonia leak in Fernie, B.C. on Oct. 17.
Ammonia is often used in mechanical refrigeration systems, including those found in ice rinks. The gas is colourless and toxic if inhaled.
City of Hamilton spokesperson Suzanne Vukosavljevic said all of the city’s indoor and outdoor arenas use ammonia as the refrigerant, except for two locations. Two arenas still use an aerosol propellant known commercially as Freon, but those ice surfaces are expected to also be converted to ammonia over the next few years.
“We are not investigating alternatives to ammonia,” Vukosavljevic stated in an email response to Hamilton Community News.
Vukosavljevic said the safe handling of ammonia has never been an issue at Hamilton’s civic arenas.
“To our knowledge there has not been a documented significant ammonia leak within our arenas,” Vukosavljevic said.
Vukosavljevic noted Hamilton’s city-owned arenas are inspected by the provincial TSSA, “which ensures (all) necessary safety equipment and monitors are in place within our refrigeration rooms.”
While ammonia continues to be the industry standard refrigerant at many arenas, the private Gateway Ice Centre in Stoney Creek uses an alternative hydrofluorocarbon refrigerant.
“We use an R134A refrigerant,” said Gateway co-owner Danny Trombetta. “It’s not like ammonia at all.”
Trombetta said Gateway operators made a conscious decision not to use ammonia as a refrigerant when the three-pad arena opened in 2013.
“We didn’t want to have anything to do with that. We thought it was too dangerous,” he said.
