Developer holding second public meeting for proposed downtown Stoney Creek commercial, residential building

A consulting, engineering and planning firm hired by a developer hoping to bring a new building to downtown Stoney Creek says its client is having another neighbourhood meeting next month for the project.

A.J. Clarke and Associates Ltd. senior planner Franz Kloibhofer said MM Green Development (Stoney Creek) Inc., which is looking to construct an eight-storey, mixed-use building at 16 and 18 King St. W., is holding a second public meeting in mid-November to give community members a chance to find out more about and offer feedback on the proposal.

The developer submitted its application to the city in May. It’s also seeking to change the zoning of the property near Second Street North as it’s currently zoned for a three-storey commercial building.

“The meeting’s date is to be determined,” Kloibhofer said, adding an invitation to the event will be mailed out to area businesses and residents. “It likely will be in the same location (as the first), depending on availability.”

MM Green Development (Stoney Creek) Inc. held its first public meeting on Sept. 26 at Stoney Creek United Church.

Community members had an opportunity to learn about and provide input on the building, which would feature about 2,400 square feet of commercial area on the ground floor, 62 condominium units on the second to eighth floors and 66 parking spaces underground within two levels.

A notice of the meeting was mailed out to surrounding businesses and residents on Sept. 13.

City planner Daniel Barnett, who’s in charge of the file, said he hasn’t been made aware of a second public meeting yet, but he did attend the first one last month.

“Approximately 15 members of the public were in attendance,” he said. “(Some of) the concerns raised included building construction and height, impact on heritage buildings, obstruction of views, traffic on King Street and air quality.”

Barnett said feedback from the second public meeting would be given to the city.