We Scare Hunger ready to roll at St. Thomas More

The flyers have gone out, the road maps have been updated and the collection teams organized.

We Scare Hunger is ready to roll for an 18th Halloween at St. Thomas More High School on the west Mountain.

“This year we have 850 volunteers from our school and community,” said Joshua Sebastian, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student and senior student director of the We Scare Hunger campaign.

This year's goal is to collect 45,359 kilograms (100,000 pounds) of food for the food bank at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre from some 23,000 central-west Mountain homes on Halloween night.

It’s one of our main events at STM.

Last year, the students collected about 38,000 kg (83,000 pounds). Sebastian said they are hoping that, by expanding their routes to include some new homes and apartment buildings, they can reach their goal.

Flyers reminding homeowners that More students will be out on Halloween starting around 4 p.m. have been distributed.

Teams of three or four students and a driver are each assigned a route and they will pick up food donations usually left on the front porch or at the side door.

“The We Scare Hunger Food Drive is our single biggest food drive event of the year, providing over 14 per cent of our total food donations for the year,” said Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food services at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.

She said since it began, the STM initiative has collected over 374,000 kilograms (824,000 pounds) of food worth more than $2 million.

Redekop-Young said the food bank is in particular need of canned tomatoes and other canned vegetables, peanut butter, low sugar cereals, canned meats, dried beans, canned fruit, crackers, granola bars, pasta and pasta sauce.