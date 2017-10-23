Hamilton gets $1.7M cheque for hosting slots at Flamboro Downs

News 09:15 AM by Gord Bowes Hamilton Mountain News

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation gave the City of Hamilton $1,734,255 as its second-quarter payment for hosting the OLG Slots at Flamboro Downs.

Since October 2000, Hamilton has received more than $78.7 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

Hamilton gets $1.7M cheque for hosting slots at Flamboro Downs

News 09:15 AM by Gord Bowes Hamilton Mountain News

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation gave the City of Hamilton $1,734,255 as its second-quarter payment for hosting the OLG Slots at Flamboro Downs.

Since October 2000, Hamilton has received more than $78.7 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

Hamilton gets $1.7M cheque for hosting slots at Flamboro Downs

News 09:15 AM by Gord Bowes Hamilton Mountain News

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation gave the City of Hamilton $1,734,255 as its second-quarter payment for hosting the OLG Slots at Flamboro Downs.

Since October 2000, Hamilton has received more than $78.7 million in non-tax gaming revenue.